Yet another TikTok sound has gone viral on the app, this time it’s simply the words “perfect, perfect, perfect.” Here’s everything we know about the sound, and how it’s used.

Over the last 6 years, TikTok has been the home of thousands (if not millions) of viral videos with a wide variety of sounds, dances, and other talents.

No matter the style of the viral video, however, it is backed by an equally viral sound clip. A few examples would be the ‘bad bitch genre‘ and ‘money don’t jiggle jiggle‘ sounds that have taken the app by storm.

Advertisement

Now the ‘perfect, perfect, perfect’ snippet has gained mass popularity on the app. Here’s everything we know about the sound, as well as how creators are using it.

What is the ‘perfect, perfect, perfect’ TikTok sound?

If you’ve been scrolling your FYP a lot lately, the sound “This is perfect — perfect, perfect, perfect” has probably been stuck in your head for a day or two.

The origin of the sound is unclear because the original video was deleted from the app. However, A TikTok user by the name of hope_schwing saved the day by uploading a video with the original sound.

Since then, it has amassed almost six million views with hundreds of thousands of likes.

Advertisement

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Since her reupload, the sound has been used over 85,000 times on the app by creators from all over the world.

At the top of that list of videos is Menecisandbrody whose video has been viewed over 60 million times — significantly more than hope’s reupload video.

Brody, who has had his legs amputated, sits on his girlfriend’s lap and acts like her legs are his own in their video.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

The rest of the 80k+ videos are creators using the sound to either show something that’s genuinely ‘perfect,’ or are using the sound sarcastically after something in their daily life messes up.

Advertisement

Just like TikToker JenisahMora, who captioned her video: “When the nail tech asks if you like your nails, but you don’t, but you also don’t want to tell them.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

For more TikTok news and other viral trends, head over to our hub.