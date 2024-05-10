What is the “I’m looking for a man in finance” trend on TikTok? Viral sound explained

A woman singing about her ideal man has gone viral on TikTok after it became a catchy remixed song, influencing others to create similar sounds.

TikTokers around the world have named the latest viral sound on the app the “song of the summer” after one user made a song she’d made where she sings about the kind of man she’s looking for.

The video has since gone viral, reaching over 14.1 million views and 1.2 million likes, and is also going around in a loop in our heads. Not only are users obsessed with the song itself, but they’ve also made it their own by creating two different trends for it.

Where did the “I’m looking for a man in finance” sound come from?

The original video was posted by TikTok user girl_on_couch at on April 30, with the caption, “Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies.”

The video sees her talk about the kind of man she’s looking for, as the lyrics go: “I’m looking for a man in finance. Trust fund. 6ft 5. Blue eyes. Finance.”

In the video, the creator looks directly towards the camera as she sings the song, remixing her own lyrics towards the end of the video and repeating: “I’m looking for a man, I’m looking for a man, I’m looking for a man.”

She added a text overlay on the video, which read: “Did I just write the song of the summer?”

Speaking about how the song came about, the 26-year-old, whose real name is Megan Boni, told DailyBeast: “It was 100 percent a parody. Everything I do on TikTok is satire. If anyone knows me, they know I am not a party girl. I sit on my couch, I am the laziest girl ever.

“I think I posted a draft on TikTok where I essentially list out the lyrics, like oh this guy needs to be in finance. At the end of that video, I started singing, so I thought OK, I’ll just make a separate video.

“Then later that Wednesday, I looked at the app again and I was like, holy shit.”

“I’m looking for a man in finance” trend explained

Since the original video went viral, TikTok users across the world have gotten inspired to make their own twist on the trending sound by creating new lyrics to the remixed rap.

Producer and musician Malibu Babie was one of the first people who saw the potential in the sound, as she went on to put her own spin on it by adding a strong beat and a drop that would be perfect in any club.

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Finneas, who is the brother and producer of Billie Eilish, was one of many people who decided to make his own version of the song, as he performed his new lyrics in a video that has since been viewed 3.5 million times. He said: “I’m looking for the wifi network, friend’s house airport, hotel, friend’s house, airport, hotel wifi” before bursting out in laughter.

Another TikToker also came up with their own lyrics, which went: “I’m looking for a friend who parties, does shots, wants to thrive, loves guys.”

Over 1300 videos have also been made using Megan’s original song, where a new trend has erupted of users showing off their boyfriends who fit the criteria of Megan’s lyrics.

With so many different varieties of trends, TikTok users are really embracing their creativity by coming up with new ways of using the song, including new lyrics that are becoming instant earworms.

