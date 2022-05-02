Who is the man from the viral Mardi Gras ‘Thinking With My D’ TikTok?

Back in March, a video of a man dancing to the viral ‘Thinking With My D’ song at a Mardi Gras parade went hugely viral on TikTok, garnering over 70 million views — but who is the guy in the video?

These days, TikTok is often the first place people think to put funny, bizarre, or interesting videos they’ve captured, and with so many users on the platform, many of these videos end up going ridiculously viral.

In March 2022, photographer John Weatherall uploaded a video from a Mardi Gras Parade in Louisiana, showing a man in a blue shirt dancing to a viral TikTok song.

The song in question is ‘Thinking With My D’ by Kevin Gates, and the track has had thousands of viral videos made with it on the platform.

Viewers absolutely loved the clip of this man dancing to it, and the post ended up going insanely viral on the app, with over 11 million likes and 70 million views at the time of writing.

“I’ve watched this 100 times,” one comment with 90,000 likes read, another saying: “TikTok have we found him yet?”

Who is the guy from the Mardi Gras TikTok?

With the clip going so viral, people immediately got to work trying to track down the dancing man from the video.

The man was eventually identified as Steven Barbosa, who has his own TikTok account by the name @only1barbosa.

He uploaded a video not long after the clip blew up addressing his newfound internet fame. “This is Steven Barbosa. You might recognize me from the viral TikTok video. I’ve definitely been feeling the love and appreciation over the past few weeks”

Steven went on to reveal that he would be doing a meet and greet.

The clip is continuing to go viral on TikTok, and people keep going back to rewatch Steven’s dance moves, racking up even more views.