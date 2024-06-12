Why does Snapchat keep crashing? How to fix the issue

In June 2024, a number of Snapchat users have been struggling to open the app, as it keeps crashing. But what’s causing this glitch, and how do you fix it?

Like any app, Snapchat isn’t immune to issues, and one common problem is the platform crashing. There are multiple reasons why apps crash, generally ranging from software bugs to hardware incompatibilities.

On June 11, 2024, numerous Snapchat users took to X to express their difficulties with accessing the app. It frequently closed unexpectedly and kicked users out upon trying to open it.

Although the exact cause of this glitch hasn’t been pinpointed, several common factors could be contributing to this issue. These include problems with the internet connection, the app being outdated, or issues with Snapchat’s servers.

How to fix Snapchat crashing glitch

If you’re among those affected, here are some steps you can take to potentially resolve the Snapchat crashing problem:

Check Snapchat’s server status: Sometimes, the problem is on Snapchat’s end. Websites like Downdetector can provide real-time status updates.

Sometimes, the problem is on Snapchat’s end. Websites like Downdetector can provide real-time status updates. Check your internet connection: Ensure your connection is stable. Try switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data to see if the issue persists.

Ensure your connection is stable. Try switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data to see if the issue persists. Force quit Snapchat and reopen it: This can refresh the app’s operations.

This can refresh the app’s operations. Restart your phone: Often, a simple restart will resolve many underlying issues.

Often, a simple restart will resolve many underlying issues. Clear Snapchat cache memory: This frees up the app’s stored data and can solve performance issues.

This frees up the app’s stored data and can solve performance issues. Update Snapchat: An outdated app can lead to crashes due to compatibility issues with your phone’s operating system.

An outdated app can lead to crashes due to compatibility issues with your phone’s operating system. Reinstall Snapchat: Sometimes, a fresh install is necessary to fix any corrupted files.

Sometimes, a fresh install is necessary to fix any corrupted files. Update your phone: An updated operating system can improve compatibility and performance with apps like Snapchat.

While it’s not guaranteed that any of these solutions will resolve the issue, they’re worth trying. If none of them succeed, your best option is to wait for an official fix from Snapchat.

