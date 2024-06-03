The green dot on Snapchat is a visual indicator that can mean different things on the app. But how long does the green dot stay on Snapchat?

Snapchat is well-known for its engaging features that keep users connected through photos, videos, and chats. One of these features is the ‘green dot‘, a visual indicator that frequently pops up on the app.

The green dot can appear in two main contexts: as an activity indicator and as a privacy indicator. Each serves a different purpose and provides information about the user’s interaction with the app at that moment.

Many avid and new users have wondered how long the green dot stays visible on Snapchat. However, the duration varies based on the context in which it appears.

How long the green dot stays on Snapchat

When the green dot serves as an activity indicator, it suggests that a user is currently active on Snapchat or was very recently. Typically, if the green dot is indicating real-time activity, it will disappear 3 to 5 minutes after the user has left the app.

However, if it’s showing that users have recently been active, it will usually display a label with a time measure, such as ’25m’ for 25 minutes or ‘5h’ for five hours. After 24 hours, the green dot will vanish until the user is active again.

If the green dot is a privacy indicator, it shows that your camera is in use, possibly for capturing a snap or using Snapchat’s camera-related features. This type of green dot is visible for only a few seconds. As soon as the phone detects that the camera is no longer in use, the green dot will disappear.

