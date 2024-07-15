Snapchat Plus offers subscribers numerous exclusive features, including the ability to see where you are on someone’s Best Friends list.

Snapchat Plus is a premium subscription service that offers users exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features not available to regular Snapchat users. One of these features includes a more detailed insight into your friends’ Best Friends lists.

The Best Friends list shows the eight friends you interact with the most through Snaps and Chats, highlighting your closest connections.

Understanding where you stand on someone else’s Best Friends list can offer insight into your social interactions and engagement levels on the multimedia instant messaging app.

How to see where you are on someone’s Best Friends list

As a Snapchat+ subscriber, when you visit a friend’s Friendship Profile, you’ll notice a ‘Best Friends’ badge if you are one of their top eight friends. This badge is highlighted by a distinctive gold ring.

Tapping on the badge will reveal which planet you represent in their Friend Solar System, with each planet corresponding to a different position in their Best Friends list. For example, if you are the closest planet to the sun, it indicates that you are their number one Best Friend.

The Solar System feature is initially disabled for new subscribers. To activate it, visit the Snapchat+ feature management page and toggle it on. You can toggle it on or off at any time.

In addition to this, Snapchat+ subscribers can enjoy a variety of other exclusive features, such as a Story Rewatch Indicator and the option to delete the My AI chatbot.

