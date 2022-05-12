What do the Snapchat emojis mean? Red heart, sunglasses face & more

You may have noticed a range of different emojis appearing next to your friend’s names on Snapchat, but what do they all mean? Here’s everything you need to know about Snapchat emojis.

After it launched in 2011, multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat quickly became one of the most popular social media apps in the world, with millions of people using it to send and receive images that disappear after a set time limit.

The app was also known for popularising the ‘stories’ feature, which has since spread to other platforms like Instagram and now even TikTok.

If you are a frequent user of the app, you may have noticed certain emojis popping up next to the usernames of people you often talk to via the app, and they can mean all sorts of different things.

Here’s what you need to know about what each of the Snapchat emojis mean.

Yellow heart meaning Snapchat

If you see a yellow heart next to a friend’s name on Snapchat, you are each other’s #1 best friend. This means that you sent the most Snaps to this user, and they also sent the most back to you in return.

Red heart meaning Snapchat

An upgrade to the yellow heart, the red heart on Snapchat means that you and that user have been each other’s #1 best friend for two consecutive weeks.

Pink hearts meaning Snapchat

If a friend’s name has the pink hearts emoji next to it on Snapchat, this means that you have been each other’s #1 best friend for 2 consecutive months.

Smiley face meaning Snapchat

A smiley face on Snapchat indicates that a certain user is one of your best friends, but they are not your #1 best friend.

Grimacing face meaning Snapchat

The grimacing face on Snapchat means that you and that person have ‘mutual besties.’ This means that your #1 best friend is also that person’s #1 best friend.

Sunglasses emoji meaning Snapchat

If someone has a sunglasses emoji next to their name, it means that one of your best friends is also one of their best friends.

Fire emoji meaning Snapchat

The fire emoji on Snapchat indicates that you are on a ‘Snapstreak’ with that person, meaning you have messaged each other every day. The length of your streak will appear next to this emoji.

Hourglass emoji meaning Snapchat

The hourglass emoji lets you know that you don’t have much time left before your Snapstreak ends.

You and your friends will both need to send a Snap to each other in order to save it.

Birthday cake emoji meaning Snapchat

As the cake emoji suggests, this means that it is someone’s birthday, serving as a reminder to send them a message if you’d forgotten!

It’s also worth noting that you are able to customize the emojis used on your device by going into the settings on your profile, tapping ‘Manage’ under additional services, and then going into ‘Friend emojis.’

Whether the platform adds new emojis in the future remains to be seen, but the existing ones are enough to give you an insight into who your best friends are on the app.