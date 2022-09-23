What is the ‘I get guys’ TikTok trend?

TikTokers are loving the latest viral trend to sweep the platform, the ‘I get guys, I get girls,’ trend. Here’s everything you need to know about what it is, and how to join in.

Short-form video platform TikTok is the best place to stay up to date with the latest trends and challenges that are sweeping the internet, with your For You Page being an endless source of entertaining content.

New trends are popping up just about every day on the app, and getting everybody to participate with their own videos.

The latest trend to take over people’s For You Pages is the ‘I get guys’ trend. The format of the trend is simple: People will show footage of each of their hands doing a ‘talking’ motion, with the text ‘I get guys’ overlayed on one hand, and ‘I get girls’ layered on the other.

The user will then show a clip of themselves in the final part of the post, and complete the sentence, ‘I get…’ with something negative about their life or personality.

Examples so far have included “I get to be everyone’s second choice,” “I get dizzy if I stand up too fast,” and, “I get 30% on math tests.”

People’s hilarious additions to this trend have been going hugely viral on the app, with many of them garnering millions of likes and views as the trend continues to circulate.

If you want to participate, simply film clips of your hands and then your face, add ‘I get guys’ and ‘I get girls’ as captions, and then as the final caption, finish the sentence ‘I get…’ with something relevant to you and your life. You can also add the song ‘Luna, amore e no’ to match the other videos participating in the trend, and so that people are more likely to find your post.