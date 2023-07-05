What is the Fortnite Boogie Bomb TikTok trend?

TikTok is the nerve center of bizarre trends that sweep across social media to become overnight sensations. The Fortnite Boogie Bomb has been at the center of a recent and ongoing viral trend. Here’s what this fad is all about and how it got started.

TikTok has become a popular platform for sharing and viewing videos of people performing humorous dances and other acts related to media trends. The public’s willingness to participate in the Harlem Shake and other dancing crazes, for instance, has proven to be an endless source of entertainment for those on the lookout for silly videos to share on social media.

Several Fortnite-related TikTok videos have been released in the past, since the famous Battle Royale game provides a wealth of material from which its audience may draw memes. These videos continue to be popular among Fortnite players, whether they feature another version of the ‘Take the L’ emote or a victory dance challenge.

In a similar vein, a fad revolving around the Boogie Bomb, one of Fortnite’s most popular items, has been spreading like wildfire recently. Take a look at these TikTok videos to get a sense of the kinds of content being made using the reference of the fan favorite item in the game.

What is TikTok’s Boogie Bomb trend all about?

You may want to ask a fellow Fortnite player for some background information on the Boogie Bomb craze. In Fortnite, the Boogie Bomb is a throwable item that makes the target dance for a few seconds, rendering them unable to fire a weapon at the player who threw it.

The most common application for it is to troll and easily eliminate an opponent, which may be very annoying for the targeted player. TikTokers, on the other hand, have come up with a creative application for the item in real-life videos.

Performers in these videos hold an imaginary Boogie Bomb in their hands and then pretend to take the key out of it with their mouth before tossing it away. The camera then pans to show a crowd of people already dancing there, and the game’s iconic explosion music begins to play in the video.

The younger generation has taken notice of this trend and has begun recording their own versions of these videos anywhere they see a dancing crowd, be it a zumba studio or a flash mob performance on the streets.

The trend isn’t going away anytime soon, but at least now you’ll know what it means when someone pretends to toss a Boogie Bomb into a group of people who are dancing.