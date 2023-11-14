What is the Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme on TikTok?

The Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme has spread across TikTok and so, in light of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie’s success, here is everything you need to know.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has taken the world by storm, and the video game series is now expanding as the movie continues to impress fans after breaking milestones at the box office.

In the wake of the Five Nights at Freddy’s craze that currently has the internet in a chokehold, a meme has begun to circulate on TikTok.

But what exactly is the ‘Freddy Fazbear Trashcan’ meme and why are so many TikTokers obsessed? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme?

The meme was first born after Polish Tiktoker ‘.g.r.b’ came across a bear-shaped trashcan known as TidyBear and mistook it for Freddy Fazbear, the leader of the gang at the Freddy Fazbear pizzeria.

His video was then recreated by British TikToker YeGigglesaurus, who goes by ‘_flossinator_’ online, and quickly blew up with over 550,000 likes.

In the TikTok, YeGigglesaurus approaches an identical TidyBear bin before asking, “Um guys, is this Freddy Fazbear?”, and laughing in tune to The Living Tombstone’s song, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 1 Song’.

Although the first TikTok was posted back in June of this year, the sound of both the original and remake are continuing to spread their reach across the platform.

The Freddy Fazbear Trashcan meme now relates to videos using the sound over any and all bear-related videos, resulting in some bizarre and hilarious TikToks.

From bears riding on motorcycles to bears getting into fistfights, the trend encompasses all. And it doesn’t look like the meme’s popularity will die down any time soon as fans rediscover their love for Five Nights at Freddy’s following the movie’s success.

At the time of writing, .g.r.b’s original sound has already amassed nearly 11,000 videos and YeGigglesaurus’s remake has resulted in the creation of 16,200 new TikToks so far.

