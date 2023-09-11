As “girl” trends continue to take over TikTok, viewers may be confused by the newest one where girls show off their “girl hammers” – but what exactly is a girl hammer?

Over the years, TikTok has proven itself as a platform where trends evolve, thrive, and proliferate. From fashion to fitness, dance routines to food hacks, the app is a hotbed of creativity, where users share life hacks, ideas, and more, creating a vibrant and diverse community.

“Girl” trends have been taking over TikTok lately. You’ve heard of girl dinner, lazy girl jobs, and girl math — get ready for the latest trend in girlhood: girl hammers.

The hashtag has pounded out a whopping 1.5 million views with girls across the globe showing off what they use as a “girl hammer” – but what exactly is a girl hammer?

What is a girl hammer on TikTok?

A “girl hammer” refers to when someone needs something hammered but doesn’t actually have a hammer to do the job, so they use a “girl hammer” instead. This can refer to anything that could be used as a hammer, such as a book, a shoe, or a candle.

TikTok user @madtod first popularized the term after posting a video of her using a variety of items to hang up decor items in her house, including a hairbrush and a candle.

The footage — which has already racked up 700,000 views and 135,500 likes — was captioned, “Everyone is talking about girl dinner, but nobody’s talking about girl hammers.”

“THE CANDLE SO REAL,” one person agreed.

“Heavy? handheld? hammer!” another justified.

“Candle, Bluetooth speaker, random wooden box, heavy book, empty pot ANYTHING I CAN FIND,” someone else shared.

People have also shared videos of what they use as their “girl hammer,” including candles and a plant pot.