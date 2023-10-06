What is ‘boy math?’ Viral TikTok trend explained

A new trend is making the rounds as women take over TikTok to share some hilarious examples of ‘boy math.’ Here’s everything you need to know to join in.

A month ago, ‘girl math’ became a thing on TikTok after three New Zealand radio show hosts coined the term to justify spending habits.

‘Girl math’ blew up, and the hashtag quickly amassed millions of views as others began to chime in with their own takes. Now, the platform is awash with examples of the “fun logic” used by girls to convince themselves a purchase doesn’t count or “saves money.”

And it seems now the financial trend has met its match; ‘boy math’ has entered the for-you-page. Here is everything you need to know about TikTok’s latest trend.

What is ‘boy math’ on TikTok?

While ‘girl math’ is all about women mocking their bizarre shopping logic light-heartedly, ‘boy math’ is a little more brutal.

Women are once more pulling out their phones, revealing ‘boy math’ to be all about pointing out and making fun of men’s hypocritical habits and behaviors.

One creator said, “Boy math is when you tell a guy that something he said really hurt your feelings and he’s like ‘Well, I guess I’m never going to talk again since you can’t take a f****** joke.’”

With over 168 million views on the hashtag, many TikTok users are already getting behind ‘boy math’ and sharing their own interpretations of the term.

“Boy math is taking half the credit for all the Christmas presents that he gave [zero contributions] to planning, purchasing, or wrapping,” one posted. Another said, “Boy math is adding a few inches to everything.”

To find out which subcategory of math takes over TikTok next, click on our page here to check out all the latest entertainment news.