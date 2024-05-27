AI-generated coloring book baffles internet with “horrifying” depictions of cats

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the “horrifying” and “hilarious” AI-generated cats depicted inside her coloring book.

Annie, who goes by ‘annieleighsweettea‘ on the social media platform, told viewers she had bought herself the coloring book from Temu, a Chinese online marketplace known for its heavily discounted prices.

However, with lower costs can come a drop in quality, as Annie discovered the book — Curious Kitty’s Adventures — utilized AI with various degrees of success.

“What did Temu do to these poor cats?” Annie quizzed in the caption of her video, flicking through the book as cats with extra limbs and bizarre “lumps” appeared throughout.

Article continues after ad

While some remained recognizable as cats, others sported enlarged appendages, were missing faces, or simply appeared as misshapen blobs.

Viewers were quickly taken with the strange cats, the video garnering over one million views as users took to the comments to share their amusement and compared the unusual cats to those seen in Renaissance paintings.

Article continues after ad

“The ones that are just lumps of flesh with vaguely cat-like heads have me in tears,” one person wrote. Another said, “The deformed one lying on the floor took me out so bad I couldn’t breathe.”

Many also pointed out that a majority of the pictures shared the same background and appeared to have been made using the same prompt; “They just typed ‘cat in living room’ and kept hitting refresh till they filled the entire book.”

Article continues after ad

After multiple requests, Annie posted a follow-up sharing with viewers where to find the coloring book on Temu. She also admitted that the cat’s deformities could be seen before purchasing via the pictures available on-site.

“I never noticed. I looked through it and was like, ‘Oh, I love cats, maybe I’d like this coloring book,'” Annie confessed. “Really should just take more notice and pay more attention.”