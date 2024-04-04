What is the “TikTok Rizz Party”? Viral meme and its lore explained

A new viral meme has taken ahold of TikTok with its own lore and countless videos. But what exactly is the “TikTok Rizz Party”? Here’s everything you need to know.

What started as a group of friends celebrating a sweet 16th has turned into a sensational TikTok meme complete with in-depth lore.

The original video behind the meme was posted by ‘islandentertainment’ after the company was hired to film a girl’s 16th birthday party.

In it, a group of boys can be seen singing and dancing to Kanye West’s song Carnival. Garnering nearly 50 million views, users of the platform quickly dubbed the video as a “TikTok Rizz Party” and began to formulate complex backstories for each of the boys.

Who are the members of the “TikTok Rizz Party”?

Since blowing up on the platform, TikTok users have taken to writing lore for each of the friends seen participating in the original video.

Each member of the group has been given a nickname and backstory, with some TikTok users going so far as to “analyze” and ‘review’ footage.

‘Blue Tie Kid’ has been unanimously dubbed the leader of the group, with ‘White Shirt Kid’ appointed as the second in command. Other members include ‘Turkish Quandale Dingle,’ ‘Tomato Kid,’ ‘Trying to fit in mf,’ and ‘Big Justice Grown Up.’

Lore for each member can vary slightly from video to video, however, key roles in the group remain mostly unchanged and certain characteristics have stuck. For example, TikTok has largely agreed that Tomato Kid has “no rizz” and that Turkish Quandale Dingle is “underrated.”

Some users have even started making edits of different members to determine who would win in a fight, while others have contributed to the lengthy TikTok Rizz Party lore by ranking their favorite members — a majority choosing Blue Tie Kid as their number one pick.

There have also been cinematic and dramatic edits of the group using popular TikTok sounds, insinuating various storylines and character arcs and adding to TikTok Rizz Party’s extensive lore.

Blue Tie Kid’s response to becoming a viral sensation

Since blowing up, one member of the TikTok Rizz Party has made his identity public and spoken out about becoming a viral meme on the platform.

Blue Tie Kid revealed his identity via a funny video making light of the backlash the group received for being “cringe”.

However, his account was quickly banned and deleted not once, but twice, something Blue Tie Kid claims happened because he looks underage; “Stop banning me,[ I’m] not 13.”

A third account he made is still available on the platform at the time of this writing, with Blue Tie Kid currently going by ‘Seby_261.’

And according to Blue Tie Kid, TikTok users were right when guessing where he stands amongst his friends; “I’m the group leader.”

Countless followers have already begun requesting videos collaborating with other members of the TikTok Rizz Party, with Turkish Quandale a top choice; “Please give us more lore on Turkish Quandale Dingle my glorious king.”

One thing is for sure, Blue Tie Kid is certainly making the most of his internet fame.