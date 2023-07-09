What is the ‘Girl Dinner’ trend on TikTok?

If you’ve been browsing TikTok these past few months, you might have heard people talk about a ‘Girl Dinner.’ But what does this mean? Here’s everything to know about the trend.

Over the years, TikTok has proven itself as a platform where trends evolve, thrive, and proliferate. From fashion to fitness, dance routines to quirky recipes, the app is a hotbed of creativity, where users share life hacks, ideas, and more, creating a vibrant and diverse community.

One emerging trend you might have spotted on your TikTok’s For You Page is known as the ‘Girl Dinner,’ and it is rapidly garnering attention and participation from users worldwide.

The fad is a casual yet satisfying approach to mealtime, promoting a delicious, low-stress, snack-centered feast. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is ‘Girl Dinner’ on TikTok?

According to TikTok, Girl Dinner is an artfully arranged pile of snacks that when consumed in high enough volume, constitutes a meal. They often include a selection of snacks and charcuterie boards.

The food trend first became popular by TikToker Livie Maher, who said in her video: “A girl just came on here and said how in medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was, and she was like ‘That’s my ideal meal.'”

She then showed her supper, which consisted of grapes, bread, a big slice of cheese, a block of butter, a bowl of olives, and a glass of red wine. Livie referred to this as a “girl’s dinner.” Her video quickly went viral with over 1.3 million views, and the trend has amassed 61.2 million views on the app so far.

Most girl dinners appear to include some kind of fruit, a block of cheddar, sliced salami, fancy crackers, and a dish of olives. TikTok users are loving the trend, as the meal is comprised of lots of little delicious snacks while requiring minimal cooking and prep demanded by an actual meal.