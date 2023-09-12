What is the ‘boy dinner’ trend on TikTok?

You have probably heard of TikTok’s mega-viral ‘girl dinner’ fad, but are you familiar with the ‘boy dinner’ trend? Here’s everything to know about it.

TikTok continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with millions of users constantly engaging with each other’s videos, and taking part in the latest trends and challenges.

One of the most popular trends this year is the ‘girl dinner’ fad, which consists of little delicious snacks — such as cheese, salami, and crackers — that require minimal cooking and preparation. There’s even a viral TikTok filter inspired by it.

But now, in response to ‘girl dinner,’ the less-appetizing take on the trend ‘boy dinner’ has been making the rounds on the short-form video app. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is ‘boy dinner’ on TikTok?

‘Boy dinner’ represents what a man would stereotypically eat for dinner, with the meals portrayed often being satirically masculine.

TikToker bryaninheelee coined the term back in July, explaining in a video that if you want to know what boy dinner is, “go to your local supermarket at 6:30 and stand behind a single man and see what’s inside of his basket.”

He then went on to list examples, such as frozen pizza, deli meats, potato chips, and no vegetables. “Boy dinner, or last meal on Earth?” he joked.

Bryan’s video went viral with 2.3 million views, and has since sparked a viral trend in which users showcase their own versions of boy dinner. For content creator Arkane Skye, his meal featured a half-eaten box of pizza with an open sauce under a duvet in a dirty bedroom.

His post amassed a whopping 10 million views, as it horrified thousands of users in the comments. “I want to go back to girl dinner,” one wrote. “LEAVE GIRL DINNER ALONE,” another added.

Meanwhile, for Zai (_.zestyzai) boy dinner means cooking three packets of ramen noodles, a quick and easy meal to make. “This is my favorite meal,” one user commented. “Idk why people are hating on boy dinner I find it delightful,” another said.

At the time of writing, the hashtag for the trend has racked up 86.7 million views on TikTok, with most videos showing low-effort meals that guys eat for dinner.