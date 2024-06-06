New TikTok trend has cat owners serenading their pets with sounds of Ancient Egypt

TikTokers are playing Ancient Egyptian music for their cats, and this new trend is taking over the social media app.

TikTok is currently filled with videos of cat owners playing Ancient Egyptian sounds for their feline companions, so here is everything you need to know about one of the platform’s latest trends.

Social media platform TikTok is no stranger to animal videos, with users often sharing footage of their dogs, cats, and other companions doing silly things or acting like humans, just to name a few.

However, the latest animal trend to go viral involves none of these things but instead has cat owners serenading their pets with sounds from Ancient Egypt.

Why you ask? To see if the sound spurs on any memories of the animals who, during Ancient Egyptian times, were believed to be magical creatures and brought good luck to any who owned one.

Furthermore, cats were also dressed in gold and jewels during Ancient Egypt and were even allowed to eat food off plates used by people.

As a result, TikTok users have been sharing videos of their cat’s reactions when playing Ancient Egyptian sounds, the results fascinating to say the least.

Each video in the trend is captioned, “This is supposed to remind cats of how they were worshipped in ancient Egypt.”

Some of the most popular videos included as part of this trend have generated massive numbers, with multiple managing to surpass the 10 million view mark.

Many claimed that their feline companion seemed to be experiencing “flashbacks” when hearing the sounds, others joking that the cats have been “unlocking core memories” when hearing the eerie tunes of Ancient Egypt.

While of course, we can’t tell if the music is actually causing a reaction from these cats, their response to the audio does at least create some great content for cat lovers to enjoy.