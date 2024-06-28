What is TikTok’s ‘my favorite animal’ trend? Users go viral exposing their wild side

The ‘my favorite animal trend’ sees TikTokers posting the one thing that sets off their wild side. Here’s what the trend means and how you can get in on it.

TikTok’s ‘my favorite animal’ trend began going viral in June. Since its inception, there have already been 32M posts related to it.

To do the viral trend, TikTokers post a photo with a text overlay that reads “My favorite animal is…” They then finish the sentence by writing the one thing that sets off their wild side.

For instance, many TikTokers wrote that when someone disrespects their loved one, that’s when their “favorite animal” comes into play.

The sound of Iggy Azalea’s song ‘Work’ also plays in the background of the viral TikToks.

TikToker ‘notmilkcartin’ recreated the trend and revealed that her favorite animal “is me when I lose respect for someone.”

TikTok: notmilkcartin TikToker insinuates that her wild side comes out when she loses respect for someone.

Viewers of her viral TikTok responded by saying she was relatable and added that the trend is “so easy” to do so.

TikToker ‘janevvvcollins’ shared that their favorite animal was “me the second I get my paycheck.” In her post, she shared a photo of herself drinking a fancy beverage at a restaurant.

Many people agreed that it was a problemn for them as well, as they often spend their money right away.

Another TikToker, ‘strawberrysupremeon’ shared their take on the trend, saying that her favorite animal is “us when we’re together.” She then included a photo of herself and a loved one.

TikTok: strawberrysupremeon When this TikToker teams up with her bestie, her wild side comes out full force.

‘My favorite animal’ isn’t the only trend that’s gone viral on TikTok this summer. Many users have also done the ‘match my freak’ trend where they shared a peculiar part of themselves in hopes of relating to others.

TikTok’s ‘show your room off like a cool girl’ trend has also gained mega-views on the platform. Though the original TikTok was in February, users have recreated it and the trend has spread like wildfire.

