What are gifts on TikTok and how much do they cost?
If you’ve ever watched a lifestream on TikTok, you might have seen someone send a virtual gift to the host. But what exactly are TikTok gifts, and how much do they cost to use? Here’s everything you need to know.
The TikTok live gifts feature is hardly new, but as the number of TikTok users continues to grow, some might still be confused about what the purpose of the gifts actually is.
And as the NPC trend has taken the platform by storm, which includes people reacting to gifts being sent to them in robot-like ways, more and more people may wonder what TikTok gifts actually are, and why some cost as much as they do.
Here’s everything you need to know about the TikTok gift feature.
What are TikTok gifts?
Like many other social media platforms, TikTok has its own live-streaming feature, allowing users who meet certain requirements to go live from their accounts and interact with viewers in real-time.
TikTok also has its own donation system which allows users to send their favorite creators real money in the form of ‘gifts’ which can be bought with TikTok coins. However, the creators will have to be on a Live in order for people to send them gifts.
Each virtual gift costs a different amount of coins, so naturally, if you want to donate more money to a specific creator, you would send them a more expensive gift.
How much are TikTok gifts worth?
TikTok gifts come in a wide range of price points. There are about 100 TikTok gifts available, with prices ranging from as low as $0.012 (or 5 virtual TikTok coins) to as high as $500 (or 35,000 TikTok coins).
In order to purchase a virtual gift, the user must first purchase virtual coins on the platform using real money. There are numerous pricing plans available for purchasing a coin bundle:
- 100 coins: $1.29
- 500 coins: $6.49
- 1,000 TikTok coins: $13.50
- 2,000 coins: $26.99
- 5,000 coins: $66.99
- 10,000 coins: $134.99
Complete TikTok gift list with prices
Here it is if you want to see the whole list of TikTok gifts with how many coins are needed for them. But keep in mind that TikTok is constantly changing the gifts available, introducing some new and taking away some old ones, so the list may be outdated in some moments.
- Tennis: 1
- Love letter: 1
- Football: 1
- GG: 1
- Hi July – 1
- Mini speaker: 1
- Lightning bolt: 1
- Coffee: 1
- Ice cream cone: 1
- Weights: 1
- Rose: 1
- TikTok: 1
- Alien peace sign: 1
- Garden gnome: 1
- Squirrel: 1
- Daisies: 1
- Pink shoes – 5
- Duckling – 5
- Chic – 5
- Pandas: 5
- Finger heart: 5
- Mic: 5
- Hi: 5
- Cotton’s shell: 5
- Tiny dino: 10
- Stars snap: 10
- Crocodile: 10
- Maxwell: 10
- Dog bone: 10
- Marvin the monkey: 10
- Raccoon: 15
- Perfume: 20
- Baby fox: 20
- Capybara: 30
- Donuts: 30
- I love you: 49
- Ruby red: 88
- Origami: 99
- Hat and mustache: 99
- Cap: 99
- Paper crane: 99
- My favorite: 99
- Little crown: 99
- Hand heart: 100
- Confetti: 100
- Bear love: 100
- Butterfly: 169
- Musical Notes: 169
- Witch’s Hat: 177
- Hearts: 199
- Sunglasses: 199
- Ski Goggles: 199
- Padlock and key: 199
- Sending positivity: 199
- Travel trolley: 199
- Goggles: 199
- Love you: 199
- Garland headpiece: 199
- Puppy love: 199
- The passion rose: 199
- Pug: 199
- Indoor fan: 199
- Rock n’ roll: 299
- Superpower: 299
- Bridal Veil: 299
- Boxing Gloves: 299
- Corgi: 299
- Duck: 299
- Dash: 299
- Elephant trunk: 299
- Balloon Joget: 300
- Tumpeng Rice: 300
- Campfire: 388
- Singing frogs: 398
- Sweet Dreams: 399
- Swing: 399
- Cotton the Seal: 399
- Gamer cyber mask: 399
- Flower flight: 399
- Necklace: 400
- Marine trap: 400
- Across the board: 450
- Coral: 499
- Magic potion: 499
- Gardening: 500
- Money Rain: 500
- Spaghetti kiss; 500
- Window basket: 500
- Ice Machine: 538
- Record Player: 600
- Love Balloon: 699
- Goose: 699
- Swan: 699
- TikTok trophy: 699
- Shoes: 700
- Pearl: 800
- Train: 899
- Travel with you: 999
- Badminton: 999
- Galaxy: 1000
- Gold mine: 1000
- Mirror Flower: 1000
- Gerry the giraffe: 1000
- Watermelon love: 1000
- The magic lamp: 1000
- Disco ball: 1000
- Fireworks: 1088
- Diamond tree: 1088
- Take a drive: 1200
- Gaming Chair: 1200
- Counting sheep
- Bombom car: 1288
- Streamers set-up: 1400
- Flower Arrangement: 1500
- Champion: 1500
- Chasing the dream: 1500
- Diamond ring: 1500
- Garland: 1500
- Drinking time: 1777
- Tree House: 1799
- Fast Boat: 1888
- Magic album: 1999
- Airship: 1999
- Makeup Box: 1999
- Autumn Candle: 1999
- Mystery firework: 1999
- Cooper flies home: 1999
- Star adventures: 1999
- South Korea: 2020
- Whale diving: 2150
- Jetski: 2199
- Music Box: 2399
- Travel: 2888
- Motorcycle: 2988
- Mermaid: 2988
- Old Famous Car: 2999
- Superstars: 2999
- Ringworm: 3000
- Dancing bears: 3000
- Meteor shower: 3000
- Car drifting: 3000
- Ferris wheel: 3000
- Spilled flowers: 4000
- Flower overflow: 4000
- TikTok volcano: 4000
- Mike: 4000
- Tractor: 4099
- Leon the kitten: 4888
- Pirate ship: 4888
- Private jet: 4888
- Pool party: 4999
- Beach hut: 5000
- Ellie the elephant: 5000
- Wolf: 5000
- Draco: 5000
- Dancing Adam: 5000
- Silver sports car: 5000
- Flying jets: 5000
- Bird whisperer: 5000
- Submarine: 5199
- Cooper’s home: 5999
- Airplane: 6000
- Starfish bay: 6000
- Double decker: 6000
- Sports car: 7000
- Monster truck: 7999
- Match trophy: 7999
- Yachts: 9888
- Aquarius: 9999
- Interstellar: 10,000
- Sunset speedway: 10,000
- Octopus: 10,000
- Falcon: 10,999
- Mountains: 12,000
- Convertible car: 12,000
- Frog prince: 12,000
- Bungee jump: 12,000
- Spaceship: 13,999
- Planet: 15,000
- Leopard: 15,000
- Peacock: 15,000
- Castle skyline: 15,000
- Maggie: 15,000
- Pirate’s ship: 15,000
- Pyramids: 15,000
- Diamond flight: 18,000
- Party boat: 19,999
- TikTok shuttle: 20,000
- Castle fantasy: 20,000
- Phoenix: 25,999
- Adam’s dream: 25,999
- Griffin: 25,999
- Dragon flame: 26,999
- Lion: 29,999
- Golden sports car: 29,999
- Sam the whale: 30,000
- Gorilla: 30,000
- Leon and Lion: 34,000
- Zeus: 34,000
- Seal and whale: 34,500
- TikTok universe: 34,999
- TikTok stars: 39,999