What are gifts on TikTok and how much do they cost?

If you’ve ever watched a lifestream on TikTok, you might have seen someone send a virtual gift to the host. But what exactly are TikTok gifts, and how much do they cost to use? Here’s everything you need to know.

The TikTok live gifts feature is hardly new, but as the number of TikTok users continues to grow, some might still be confused about what the purpose of the gifts actually is.

And as the NPC trend has taken the platform by storm, which includes people reacting to gifts being sent to them in robot-like ways, more and more people may wonder what TikTok gifts actually are, and why some cost as much as they do.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TikTok gift feature.

What are TikTok gifts?

Like many other social media platforms, TikTok has its own live-streaming feature, allowing users who meet certain requirements to go live from their accounts and interact with viewers in real-time.

TikTok also has its own donation system which allows users to send their favorite creators real money in the form of ‘gifts’ which can be bought with TikTok coins. However, the creators will have to be on a Live in order for people to send them gifts.

Each virtual gift costs a different amount of coins, so naturally, if you want to donate more money to a specific creator, you would send them a more expensive gift.

How much are TikTok gifts worth?

Mourizal Zativa/Unsplash

TikTok gifts come in a wide range of price points. There are about 100 TikTok gifts available, with prices ranging from as low as $0.012 (or 5 virtual TikTok coins) to as high as $500 (or 35,000 TikTok coins).

In order to purchase a virtual gift, the user must first purchase virtual coins on the platform using real money. There are numerous pricing plans available for purchasing a coin bundle:

100 coins: $1.29

500 coins: $6.49

1,000 TikTok coins: $13.50

2,000 coins: $26.99

5,000 coins: $66.99

10,000 coins: $134.99

Complete TikTok gift list with prices

Here it is if you want to see the whole list of TikTok gifts with how many coins are needed for them. But keep in mind that TikTok is constantly changing the gifts available, introducing some new and taking away some old ones, so the list may be outdated in some moments.

Tennis: 1

Love letter: 1

Football: 1

GG: 1

Hi July – 1

Mini speaker: 1

Lightning bolt: 1

Coffee: 1

Ice cream cone: 1

Weights: 1

Rose: 1

TikTok: 1

Alien peace sign: 1

Garden gnome: 1

Squirrel: 1

Daisies: 1

Pink shoes – 5

Duckling – 5

Chic – 5

Pandas: 5

Finger heart: 5

Mic: 5

Hi: 5

Cotton’s shell: 5

TikTok TikTok gifts often change

Tiny dino: 10

Stars snap: 10

Crocodile: 10

Maxwell: 10

Dog bone: 10

Marvin the monkey: 10

Raccoon: 15

Perfume: 20

Baby fox: 20

Capybara: 30

Donuts: 30

I love you: 49

Ruby red: 88

Origami: 99

Hat and mustache: 99

Cap: 99

Paper crane: 99

My favorite: 99

Little crown: 99

Hand heart: 100

Confetti: 100

Bear love: 100

Butterfly: 169

Musical Notes: 169

Witch’s Hat: 177

Hearts: 199

Sunglasses: 199

Ski Goggles: 199

Padlock and key: 199

Sending positivity: 199

Travel trolley: 199

Goggles: 199

Love you: 199

Garland headpiece: 199

Puppy love: 199

The passion rose: 199

Pug: 199

Indoor fan: 199

Rock n’ roll: 299

Superpower: 299

Bridal Veil: 299

Boxing Gloves: 299

Corgi: 299

Duck: 299

Dash: 299

Elephant trunk: 299

Balloon Joget: 300

Tumpeng Rice: 300

Campfire: 388

Singing frogs: 398

Sweet Dreams: 399

Swing: 399

Cotton the Seal: 399

Gamer cyber mask: 399

Flower flight: 399

Necklace: 400

Marine trap: 400

Across the board: 450

Coral: 499

Magic potion: 499

Gardening: 500

Money Rain: 500

Spaghetti kiss; 500

Window basket: 500

Ice Machine: 538

Record Player: 600

Love Balloon: 699

Goose: 699

Swan: 699

TikTok trophy: 699

Shoes: 700

Pearl: 800

Train: 899

Travel with you: 999

Badminton: 999

Galaxy: 1000

Gold mine: 1000

Mirror Flower: 1000

Gerry the giraffe: 1000

Watermelon love: 1000

The magic lamp: 1000

Disco ball: 1000

Fireworks: 1088

Diamond tree: 1088

Take a drive: 1200

Gaming Chair: 1200

Counting sheep: 1288

Bombom car: 1288

Streamers set-up: 1400

Flower Arrangement: 1500

Champion: 1500

Chasing the dream: 1500

Diamond ring: 1500

Garland: 1500

Drinking time: 1777

Tree House: 1799

Fast Boat: 1888

Magic album: 1999

Airship: 1999

Makeup Box: 1999

Autumn Candle: 1999

Mystery firework: 1999

Cooper flies home: 1999

Star adventures: 1999

South Korea: 2020

Whale diving: 2150

Jetski: 2199

Music Box: 2399

Travel: 2888

Motorcycle: 2988

Mermaid: 2988

Old Famous Car: 2999

Superstars: 2999

Ringworm: 3000

Dancing bears: 3000

Meteor shower: 3000

Car drifting: 3000

Ferris wheel: 3000

Spilled flowers: 4000

Flower overflow: 4000

TikTok volcano: 4000

Mike: 4000

Tractor: 4099

Leon the kitten: 4888

Pirate ship: 4888

Private jet: 4888

Pool party: 4999

Beach hut: 5000

Ellie the elephant: 5000

Wolf: 5000

Draco: 5000

Dancing Adam: 5000

Silver sports car: 5000

Flying jets: 5000

Bird whisperer: 5000

Submarine: 5199

Cooper’s home: 5999

Airplane: 6000

Starfish bay: 6000

Double decker: 6000

Sports car: 7000

Monster truck: 7999

Match trophy: 7999

Yachts: 9888

Aquarius: 9999

Interstellar: 10,000

Sunset speedway: 10,000

Octopus: 10,000

Falcon: 10,999

Mountains: 12,000

Convertible car: 12,000

Frog prince: 12,000

Bungee jump: 12,000

Spaceship: 13,999

Planet: 15,000

Leopard: 15,000

Peacock: 15,000

Castle skyline: 15,000

Maggie: 15,000

Pirate’s ship: 15,000

Pyramids: 15,000

Diamond flight: 18,000

Party boat: 19,999