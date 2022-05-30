Why are TikTok live comments not showing? Users report glitch

On May 29, many TikTok users started reporting that comments were not showing up on their lives, despite knowing that there were people watching the stream. Here’s everything you need to know.

Short-form video platform TikTok is best known as being a hub of viral trends, with millions of creators uploading a variety of different types of videos for their followers.

The bulk of the content on the app is made up of standard videos, which can be anywhere up to 10 minutes long, and are usually viewed via the algorithm-based For You Page.

Lives are also a big part of TikTok, allowing creators that fulfill a certain set of criteria and that have over a certain number of followers to stream live through the app. You may have seen some of these lives pop up on your For You Page, too.

However, on May 29, many users started reporting that comments were not appearing when running a TikTok live, despite seeking confirmation from followers that they were in fact watching and sending comments.

“Fix the live glitch! I can’t see comments, likes, or viewers #tiktokdown,” one Twitter user wrote, another saying: “Everyone on TikTok live ending their lives because it won’t show comments or anything.”

@tiktok_us fix the live glitch! I can’t see comments, likes, or viewers #tiktokdown — Derek Fry (@derekfrytiktok) May 30, 2022

Everyone on tiktok live ending their lives because it won’t show comments or anything 💀 #tiktok — Jeremy (@JeremyGar02) May 30, 2022

Several creators also made videos warning others experiencing that issue that they weren’t the only ones, with Down Detector showing a spike in reports.

Unfortunately, it seems like there is not an immediate fix for this issue, as it appears to be fairly widespread.

You can try logging out and back into your account or potentially deleting and reinstalling the app to see if that will help fix the issue, however, it is more than likely a glitch from TikTok itself. If the issue persists, you can contact TikTok via their support Twitter account.

TikTok has experienced similar issues in the past, like back in March when comments on regular videos weren’t loading properly.