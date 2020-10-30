Week's biggest drama: Jake Paul in hospital, Kanye on Joe Rogan, more - Dexerto

This week has certainly seen some insane drama spring from the world of the internet, and beyond. From the internet-breaking episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast with none other than Kanye West, down to some serious allegations involving huge TikTokers like Zoe Laverne and Tayler Holden, the world of social media has not been given a chance to slow down all week. Here we’ll catch you up on some of the most significant news this side of October.

So… What’s brewing?

Jake Paul hospitalized ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Who’s involved? Jake Paul, YouTuber and former Team 10 leader, is no stranger to the world of boxing, having already fought with KSI’s little brother Deji as part of the record-breaking fight event between Logan Paul and KSI. He’s set to take part in an exhibition fight with ex-NBA star Nate Robinson on November 28.

What’s the tea: In an October 29 press conference, Jake appeared from a hospital room claiming that he’d gone to “get a little check up”, leaving journalists understandably taken aback. According to the YouTuber, he punched a hole through a car as part of “a little morning practice.”

However, many fans speculated that he had a black eye and potentially some damage to his nose too, thanks to his conspicuous use of a mask. Though whether he was actually trying to conceal it, or intentionally generate rumors is unclear.

.@jakepaul just announced to @arielhelwani and @nate_robinson he punched a hole through a car and is getting a checkup at the hospital.#TysonJones pic.twitter.com/cZIUN0HJXt — FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2020

The bizarre incident has left people questioning whether the social media star will show up for the scheduled fight, or whether he’ll bottle it at the last minute.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio slam claims they cheated in Mr Beast’s Creator Games

Who’s involved? Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are two of the biggest stars on TikTok, with a combined total follower account of 137 million. Along with their parents, they also make family YouTube videos, and entered Mr Beast’s Creator Games as a team.

What’s the tea? The D’Amelio family ended up winning Mr Beast’s Creator Games, that saw some of the biggest names in the world of social media pitted against each other to win a trivia contest. While only Charli and Dixie originally were billed to participate, fans were surprised when their parents showed up along with them.

Many claimed that they had an unfair advantage being in a group of four people when other teams only had one, but in the final round, it was only Dixie who was competing.

Topic starts at 8:42

On their podcast, the two sisters slammed critics who claimed they had an unfair advantage, and called out those who were circulating an image that falsely made it appear as though they were looking at answers on their phone during a round. In response to the backlash, Dixie said “I didn’t think winning a contest would ever come with so much hate.”

TikToker Zoe Laverne admits she “caught feelings” for a minor.

Who’s involved? Zoe Laverne is a TikTok star with over 17 million followers on the app. She’s primarily known for her lip syncing and dance content, much akin to some of the other hugely popular creators in the TikTok community.

What’s the tea? Fans were shocked when accusations emerged from ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt via DM that implied 19-year-old Zoe had been inappropriately involved with 13-year-old, and videos emerged shortly after that showed them kissing.

Zoe eventually released a statement on her Instagram in which she said her and the minor “never had a relationship but we did catch feelings for each other after being so close. These videos were from months ago and we both realized it was wrong and we both cut it off.”

She also said “I am aware that I am an adult and I am aware that I have done something wrong and I am very sorry for what I have done,” and announced that her and the teen in question would be going live together soon to explain themselves.

Kanye West finally appears on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Who’s involved? Joe Rogan is a hugely popular podcaster, who regularly interviews huge names such as Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus. Kanye West is the latest on the star studded guest list, a famous rapper as well as an entrepreneur.

What’s the tea? After Joe Rogan announced that he would finally be doing a podcast with the musician, fans were left shattered when he announced that due to a staff member testing positive for a virus, he would have to cancel a week’s worth of podcasts – including Kanye’s.

However, the pair managed to work it out, and surprised everyone when they revealed that they would in fact be able to do the podcast.

Topic starts at 3:53

The conversation was fascinating for both fans and non-fans, and Joe even went in to question Kanye over his “calling to be the leader of the free world.” His reply was that “I manifest, I see things, I’m a great leader because I listen, and I’m empathetic, I feel the entire Earth, and I feel us as a species, as the human race.”

Tayler Holder addresses merch controversy with Corey La Barrie’s family

Who’s involved? Corey La Barrie was a popular and beloved YouTuber who sadly passed away as a result of a car accident on May 10. Tayler Holder is a TikTok star with over 16 million followers on the app.

What’s the tea? People were left angry and upset after Tayler announced his new merch, using the slogan ‘Under Appreciated’ with a very particular design. People immediately noticed that the logo actually belonged to Corey, and was an exact copy.

After the backlash reached an extreme height, Tayler released a video alongside Corey’s brother Jared and his dad Simon, in which he said “I just want to say that from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry for anyone that I affected with this and upset it was by far never my intentions with this. Corey is a very very close friend of mine. He’s like family to me. We were teaming up on this, it was a thing that me, and Jared, and Simon had been talking about for the past few months.”

Corey’s dad went on to say “Wow, you guys are the best. We’re not saying it was wrong you thought what you did was right but this shows how much love there was for Corey.” Tayler announced that they would be holding off on the merch release for the time being.

The past week has certainly not been a calm one. With a huge variety of drama causing some bumps in the road for many, the internet world is seemingly permanently turbulent. Do you think Charli and Dixie deserved so much backlash for winning? Was the Kanye West episode of the Joe Rogan experience overhyped? Did Jake Paul really punch a car or is there something more to the story? Let us know what you think on @DexertoTrending and share your thoughts.

