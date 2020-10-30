 Tayler Holder addresses merch controversy with Corey La Barrie's family - Dexerto
Tayler Holder addresses merch controversy with Corey La Barrie’s family

Published: 30/Oct/2020 12:41

by Alice Hearing
Tayler Holder, Corey La Barrie
Instagram: Tayler Holder/ Instagram: Corey La Barrie

TikTok star Tayler Holder has issued a formal apology after he was accused of stealing a design from late YouTuber Corey La Barrie, which he will use on his own upcoming line of merchandise.

Corey La Barrie was a popular YouTuber who tragically passed away on May 10 due to a fatal car accident. Fellow YouTuber Daniel Silva was also involved in the accident and was driving the car during the time of the crash.

Tayler recently appeared to use La Barrie’s slogan and logo for his own merchandise line — prompting shock and upset from some of the YouTuber’s fans.

Tayler was hit with a wave of backlash from fans accusing him of stealing the logo and design. The slogan reads “Under-Appreciated,” with the letters “nde” crossed out so that it reads “U R Appreciated.” The logo also features a pair of angel wings above the slogan.

Tayler Holder shows off his new merchandise.
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Tayler Holder’s upcoming merch line features a design and slogan from late YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

Tayler responded to critics, explaining that he partnered up with La Barrie’s family to produce the upcoming merchandise. He also claimed that he would be donating a percentage of the line’s profits to Corey’s foundation.

Shortly after, alleged DMs to Barrie’s mother appear to show that she was unaware of her family’s supposed partnership with Holder for the merchandise line. In the messages, she claimed that she is “pretty upset” to have found out about the initiative via public internet drama.

However, Tayler has now confirmed the family’s involvement in a short video that he tweeted, clearing up any confusion around the situation. In the video alongside Corey’s brother Jared and his dad Simon, Tayler said: “There seems to be a lot of confusion that got out of hand.”

He apologized and reiterated what he had initially said in his previous response: “First up I just want to say that from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry for anyone that I affected with this and upset it was by far never my intentions with this.

“Corey is a very very close friend of mine. He’s like family to me. We were teaming up on this, it was a thing that me, and Jared, and Simon had been talking about for the past few months”

Simon, Corey’s father addressed the concerned fans, adding: “Wow, you guys are the best. We’re not saying it was wrong you thought what you did was right but this shows how much love there was for Corey… Thank you for what you did. What you said on social media was from the heart we get that”

Tayler ended by saying that they would be holding off on the merch line for the time being.

Pokimane gets away with most insane Among Us vent kill

Published: 30/Oct/2020 12:04

by Georgina Smith
Image of Pokimane behind an Among Us character
Instagram: pokimanelol / InnerSloth

Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to achieve an unbelievably stealthy kill in Among Us, taking advantage of the light system to pick someone off in a room full of people and get off scot-free.

Since its unexpected explosion in popularity two years after its initial release, indie social deduction game Among Us has spread to just about every corner of the internet, with people even cosplaying the colorful spaceman sprites.

The game has also had more or less every streamer and YouTuber participating in star-studded lobbies, from the likes of huge gamers like PewDiePie, creators such as Mr Beast, and American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC taking part in an unprecedented stream.

While initially, people were stumbling through the maps trying to figure out what was going on, hours of gameplay have meant that Among Us players’ wit is sharper than ever, and no crumbs can be left behind if you want to get away with a kill as the imposter.

Among Us imposter
Innersloth
The Imposter has a variety of creative ways to murder their fellow players.

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to do just that in an October 29 video with creators such as the likes of LazarBeam and Callux, in a nail-biting moment that miraculously paid off.

The game had only just begun, and Pokimane found out she was the imposter for the second time in a row. As the other imposter hit the lights and plunged the crewmates into darkness, the streamer hopped into a vent.

She popped out in navigation, where about four other people were standing in close proximity. But thanks to the sabotage on the lights, Pokimane was able to quickly kill a nearby crewmate, and pop back into the vent unseen.

Topic starts at 9:09

While at first it looked as though someone must have noticed, when the body was reported Pokimane was totally in the clear, celebrating with “Okay, I think that was a really good kill. I think.”

She was certainly very pleased with the stealthy move, saying “that was probably one of the best first kills I’ve ever gotten, actually ever.”

Her fellow players were clearly bamboozled with what had happened, and while there have been many sneaky kills in Among Us, Pokimane’s might just be the best.