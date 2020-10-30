Tayler Holder addresses merch controversy with Corey La Barrie's family - Dexerto

TikTok star Tayler Holder has issued a formal apology after he was accused of stealing a design from late YouTuber Corey La Barrie, which he will use on his own upcoming line of merchandise.

Corey La Barrie was a popular YouTuber who tragically passed away on May 10 due to a fatal car accident. Fellow YouTuber Daniel Silva was also involved in the accident and was driving the car during the time of the crash.

Tayler recently appeared to use La Barrie’s slogan and logo for his own merchandise line — prompting shock and upset from some of the YouTuber’s fans.

Tayler was hit with a wave of backlash from fans accusing him of stealing the logo and design. The slogan reads “Under-Appreciated,” with the letters “nde” crossed out so that it reads “U R Appreciated.” The logo also features a pair of angel wings above the slogan.

Tayler responded to critics, explaining that he partnered up with La Barrie’s family to produce the upcoming merchandise. He also claimed that he would be donating a percentage of the line’s profits to Corey’s foundation.

Shortly after, alleged DMs to Barrie’s mother appear to show that she was unaware of her family’s supposed partnership with Holder for the merchandise line. In the messages, she claimed that she is “pretty upset” to have found out about the initiative via public internet drama.

However, Tayler has now confirmed the family’s involvement in a short video that he tweeted, clearing up any confusion around the situation. In the video alongside Corey’s brother Jared and his dad Simon, Tayler said: “There seems to be a lot of confusion that got out of hand.”

He apologized and reiterated what he had initially said in his previous response: “First up I just want to say that from the bottom of my heart I’m so sorry for anyone that I affected with this and upset it was by far never my intentions with this.

“Corey is a very very close friend of mine. He’s like family to me. We were teaming up on this, it was a thing that me, and Jared, and Simon had been talking about for the past few months”

Simon, Corey’s father addressed the concerned fans, adding: “Wow, you guys are the best. We’re not saying it was wrong you thought what you did was right but this shows how much love there was for Corey… Thank you for what you did. What you said on social media was from the heart we get that”

Tayler ended by saying that they would be holding off on the merch line for the time being.