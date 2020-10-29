 TikTok Star Zoe Laverne admits she "caught feelings" for underage fan - Dexerto
TikTok Star Zoe Laverne admits she “caught feelings” for underage fan

Published: 29/Oct/2020 12:10

by Alice Hearing
TikToker Zoe Laverne has spoken out after facing a huge backlash from multiple leaked videos showing her allegedly kissing an underage fan.

Earlier this week a video surfaced online showing 19-year-old Zoe and a 13-year-old called Connor exchanging a kiss, confirming previous accusations from ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt.

In the days before, leaked Instagram messages showed that Cody and Amber raised concerns over “very intense” interactions with Connor. Zoe had previously denied allegations of a relationship with an underage influencer.

Despite leaving Instagram in September following a lip-syncing controversy, Zoe appears to have created, and now runs, a fandom Instagram account called “zlpfandom2.0.” Shortly after the videos leaked, she explained via the account that she would be taking a break from social media, but did not address the issue.

Zoe explained that she and Connor have separated

Her mom, however, did come online to share her thoughts and defended Zoe’s relationship with Connor, saying “Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody. They’re best friends.”

On October 28, Zoe finally addressed the videos on the fandom Instagram account.  She wrote, “I would like to say I am aware of what was leaked.. but Connor was not raped, etc. Connor and I kissed yes.. never had a relationship but we did catch feelings for each other after being so close. These videos were from months ago and we both realized it was wrong and we both cut it off.”

 

posted by #zoelaverne she also admits her and conner caught feelings for each other at one point

She explained that she understood the ramifications of her actions, adding, “before anything was leaked I did tell his mom we kissed. She wasn’t happy obviously but she understood that we are both teenagers and that feelings can be caught.

“I am aware that I am an adult and I am aware that I have done something wrong and I am very sorry for what I have done. Connor and I will [livestream] together as soon as this all calms down and explain ourselves.”

She also confirmed that the situation has been settled and the two have separated. “Connor and I have had no communication for 3 days now. We are still friends but we think it’s best to stop talking and work on each other’s mental health and spend time with our families”

Despite the very serious controversy, Zoe’s TikTok account continues to grow above 17 million followers.

Shroud returns to streaming after having to evacuate home

Published: 29/Oct/2020 11:55

by Calum Patterson
Top Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was forced to evacuate his California home due to the rampant spread of wildfires, forcing him into a streaming hiatus, but he’s now back home, safe and well.

Originally from Canada, shroud has been living in California for the last few years, while his streaming popularity boomed following his exit from professional Counter-Strike.

He’s already been forced into a number of streaming breaks, most infamously after he fell from his scooter and broke his wrist – a major injury for one of the world’s foremost names in FPS aiming skills.

He then took a break following the collapse of Mixer, which he had moved to in a multi-million dollar deal, before returning to Twitch as Microsoft their merged the platform with Facebook Gaming.

Shroud returned to his Twitch stream after a spell on Mixer.

Shroud evacuates home

On October 27, Grzesiek was forced into another break, but this time far out of his control. His partner, fellow streamer Bnans, explained on Twitter: “We had to evacuate our home yesterday because of the fires. Stressful day yesterday relocating but we’re safe and waiting to see if we can return to our home.”

Shroud confirmed the news, saying, “Will keep y’all posted. Streams hopefully resume soon.”

Major forest fires have been raging across the west coast of the United States, and two separate fires forced the evacuation of around 90,000 people on October 28.

Thankfully, shroud and Bnan’s evacuation was not a lengthy one, and he was permitted to return home on October 29.

And, it didn’t take long for the streaming superstar to fire up his broadcast right away, making this one of his shorter breaks, although perhaps the scariest.

He jumped right into the action by streaming new release Watch Dogs, and resumed as normal. Fans of the streamer will be happy he wasn’t forced into another extended hiatus from streaming, as he’s already been out of action a fair bit this year.

Currently sitting comfortably as the third most-followed streamer on the platform, he’s outdone only by Tfue and Ninja. Although with Tfue more than a million followers ahead, reclaiming his second-place spot since his return to the Amazon-owned platform may be out of reach.