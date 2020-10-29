Jake Paul claims he's hospitalized ahead of Mike Tyson undercard fight - Dexerto

YouTube star Jake Paul shook up the boxing world after being confirmed for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match — but his statement from a recent press conference is sparking rumors that he may not be fit to compete.

The youngest Paul brother boasts a short, if successful, boxing history; after defeating fellow influencer Deji on the undercard of Logan Paul’s August 2018 bout, Jake took his talents to the professional level, taking out YouTuber AnEsonGib in a first round KO in January 2020.

Now, Jake has been confirmed to fight on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson — but some are wondering if he’ll even appear in the ring.

An October 29 press conference saw an unexpected development from Jake’s side, with the YouTuber-turned-boxing pro appearing from what seemed to be a hospital room.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani was understandably taken aback by the scenery, and asked Jake where he was — which lead to a surprising, if a bit humorous, answer.

“Uh, I’m just chilling man, I came to the hospital to get a little check up,” he replied.

When asked why he was at the hospital, the YouTuber had an even more astonishing response: “We were having a little morning practice, and my team was afraid that I was turning into Iron Man. I punched a hole through a car.”

.@jakepaul just announced to @arielhelwani and @nate_robinson he punched a hole through a car and is getting a checkup at the hospital.#TysonJones pic.twitter.com/cZIUN0HJXt — FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2020

Needless to say, it seems like Robinson isn’t worried if his opponent will show up on fight night, claiming that Paul “has to show up” in spite of his purported injury.

However, some fans are claiming that they think Paul has a black eye, or even a broken nose, although his mask admittedly makes it a bit difficult to see if these alleged injuries are for real.

Dude has a black eye and its obvious. Cant tell if he’s tryna hide it or he wants to show it — 🧉Matè un Mate (@DoubleVsays) October 29, 2020

Did the car hit him back? His nose and eye looks pretty beaten up 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 — Payton (@Payton_1997) October 29, 2020

This isn’t the first time Jake has taken a trip to the hospital before a fight, and it may not be his last — but considering his ambition and near-constant training, fans can expect that he will turn up for the show (although whether he will “turn out” is still up in the air).