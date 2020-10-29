 Jake Paul claims he's hospitalized ahead of Mike Tyson undercard fight - Dexerto
Jake Paul claims he’s hospitalized ahead of Mike Tyson undercard fight

Published: 29/Oct/2020 19:32

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Jake Paul / Instagram: Mike Tyson

Jake Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul shook up the boxing world after being confirmed for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match — but his statement from a recent press conference is sparking rumors that he may not be fit to compete.

The youngest Paul brother boasts a short, if successful, boxing history; after defeating fellow influencer Deji on the undercard of Logan Paul’s August 2018 bout, Jake took his talents to the professional level, taking out YouTuber AnEsonGib in a first round KO in January 2020.

Now, Jake has been confirmed to fight on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson — but some are wondering if he’ll even appear in the ring.

An October 29 press conference saw an unexpected development from Jake’s side, with the YouTuber-turned-boxing pro appearing from what seemed to be a hospital room.

 

Timing and accuracy beats power🥊 @trillervids November 28th the legacy continues #TysonJones #PoorNate

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani was understandably taken aback by the scenery, and asked Jake where he was — which lead to a surprising, if a bit humorous, answer.

“Uh, I’m just chilling man, I came to the hospital to get a little check up,” he replied.

When asked why he was at the hospital, the YouTuber had an even more astonishing response: “We were having a little morning practice, and my team was afraid that I was turning into Iron Man. I punched a hole through a car.”

Needless to say, it seems like Robinson isn’t worried if his opponent will show up on fight night, claiming that Paul “has to show up” in spite of his purported injury.

However, some fans are claiming that they think Paul has a black eye, or even a broken nose, although his mask admittedly makes it a bit difficult to see if these alleged injuries are for real.

This isn’t the first time Jake has taken a trip to the hospital before a fight, and it may not be his last — but considering his ambition and near-constant training, fans can expect that he will turn up for the show (although whether he will “turn out” is still up in the air).

Self-driving car hilariously crashes into wall during Twitch broadcast

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:58

by Tanner Pierce
Roborace

During the Roborace Season Beta event being streamed on Twitch, which pits multiple teams operating “self-driving” cars against each other in an augmented reality experience, one of the cars crashed in an unfortunate, but ultimately hilarious, fashion.

If you never heard of Roborace, you’re probably not the only one. The AI-focused racing experience has only been around for a few years now and while it’s certainly entertaining, it hasn’t quite hit the mainstream just yet in the same way that something like Formula 1 racing has.

Despite this, Season Beta of the aforementioned competition is currently underway and is being streamed on Twitch for the world to see. Of course, it wouldn’t be a race without some spectacular crashes and one happened in an absolutely hilarious fashion on October 29.

During the second day of the Season Beta race, Acronis SIT Autonomous’s DevBot 2.0 car took an abrupt sharp turn directly into a wall immediately after being at a standstill, leading to an unfortunate, albeit hilarious moment during the race.

Unfortunately, the camera cuts away before we can see the reaction of the operators, although it’s hard to imagine that they wouldn’t be a little annoyed at that immediate outcome. While it’s currently unknown what the estimated price is for the DevBot 2.0, as they’re all produced specifically by Roborace, this little crash probably just cost the team a lot of money.

The DevBot 2.0 uses Nvidia’s DRIVE platform to operate, which allows artificial intelligence to take over driving the fully electric car, as it races through an augmented reality track.

As the name suggests, this is the second iteration to use the name and is being used by all teams during Season Beta. It’s unknown whether this error was due to a technical error or was down to the “operators”.

If fans are interested in Roborace, Season Beta is set to continue until October 30, and will be streamed on the competition’s official Twitch channel the whole time.