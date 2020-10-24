 Joe Rogan questions Kanye’s “calling to be leader of the free world” - Dexerto
Joe Rogan questions Kanye’s “calling to be leader of the free world”

Published: 24/Oct/2020 21:09

by Bill Cooney
Joe Rogan Kanye West interview
Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan

Kanye West sat down for one of the most anticipated interviews of the year on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he explained why he’s got a “calling to be the leader of the free world.”

Kanye West is most known for being a famous rapper and entrepreneureur, but the musician is also a top-level fashion designer, architect, and, of course, a 2020 presidential candidate.

While he first announced his political ambitions at the 2015 MTV Awards, West has now revealed that it actually started while he was in deep thought during a shower.

“It hit me in the shower, and when I first thought of it I just started like, laughing to myself,” Kanye said. “Some people in the music industry, some tech elites, they just took it as a joke. I remember running into Oprah like two days after that and she’s like ‘you don’t want to be president.’”

Timestamp at 3:59 for mobile viewers.

According to the rapper, despite Oprah’s doubts, the outcome of the 2016 United States presidential election further encouraged him to pursue the highest office in the land as a political outsider.

“I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” Kanye told Rogan, dead serious. “If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor [of California] first, then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world.”

Rogan was definitely intrigued by what Ye referred to as his “calling,” but thoroughly questioned what the star would really change or be different than politicians before him.

“So when you say this, when you say your calling is to be the leader of the free world, what does that mean to you?” the host replied. “What would be different about the way you would handle things if that’s your plan, why is that your calling? Like, what would you do as the leader of the free world?”

Kanye West/Twitter
Kanye might not be on the ballot in every state, but that’s not going to stop him from running.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” Kanye argued back, in one of his more memorable quotes from the show. “I manifest, I see things, I’m a great leader because I listen, and I’m empathetic, I feel the entire Earth, and I feel us as a species, as the human race.”

The interview is a marathon at just under three hours long all stemming from this initial exchange, so if you want to hear the Yeezy founder talk all about his plans, ideas, and visions for the future, all along with what he would do as the leader of the free world, there is plenty here to go off of.

After initially canceling the interview because a member of his staff fell ill, Rogan and West managed to reschedule and it’s a good thing they did because after watching this, it definitely feels like we’ve been granted a very rare look inside the mind of Kanye like never before.

Entertainment

Celina Powell spills the tea on explosive Jeffree Star ‘blackmail’

Published: 24/Oct/2020 19:42

by Charlotte Colombo
jeffree andre dexerto
Instagram: Jeffree Star/Celina PowellAndre Marhold/

Jeffree Star

Instagram star Celina Powell has weighed in on Jeffree Star’s drama with ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold in a dramatic Instagram live with her friend Jasmine.

Although Jeffree Star seemed determined to move on from the Marhold drama in his YouTube return earlier this month – wherein he confirmed that his ex was getting prosecuted for ‘robbing’ him – Celina Powell has added another twist in the tale after making a string of dramatic revelations in her Instagram live.

Claiming she had a conversation with Marhold about Star, Powell said the makeup mogul has nineteen cameras in the house, that the ex-boyfriend “wasn’t even gay” and that he was “only there to have fun in his [Star’s] pool”. He also apparently claimed that Star was the one who robbed him, not the other way round.

star insta
Instagram: Jeffree Star
According to Powell, Marhold accused Star of being racist among other things.

But that’s not all; calling up her friend, who is only identified as Jasmine, the two also claimed that Andre said the relationship “was all for publicity”, and that he even planned to “blackmail” the YouTuber.

Recalling that Marhold also asked her about NDAs, Celina said she told Marhold that “Jeffree can’t do sh*t” and encouraged him to spill the tea.

This led to Marhold to allegedly make a string of other claims, including Star being a “hater”, disliking fellow beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun and, echoing accusations from fans in the past, being a “racist”.

She then went on to say that she convinced Marhold to fly to Miami in order to help him “expose” Jeffree before turning the tables on him, saying that she went to Star with this information and telling him “this is the scumbags you have in your life”.

In response, Star relayed her the messages that Marhold had sent him, which includes “thirsty” comments like, “I just want to show you that I appreciate you with all my heart”.

“How can you say you don’t care about this man when you do?” Powell asked.

marhold star texts
Instagram: Celina Powell/Twitter: DefNoodles
After coming to Star with Marhold’s plans to expose him, Powell claims that he sent her a range of “thirsty” messages that proves he in fact cares for her.

She ended the IG Live by calling Marhold a “f*cking liar”, saying that “everything he says is a lie”.

Both Star and his ex-boyfriend are yet to speak publicly about this latest development in the saga that’s followed their falling out.