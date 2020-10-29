 Charli & Dixie D'Amelio hit back at Mr Beast trivia cheating allegations - Dexerto
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio hit back at Mr Beast trivia cheating allegations

Published: 29/Oct/2020 20:11

by Virginia Glaze
The D’Amelio sisters, famous for their TikTok presence, incited the ire of the gaming community after winning Mr Beast’s Creator Games on October 17 — a feat that many accused them of cheating to achieve.

Mr Beast is hailed as one of YouTube’s most popular — and most creative — content creators, having hosted a slew of outrageous challenges on his channel in exchange for an equally outrageous sum of cash.

While he previously hosted a “Creator Games” (a massive virtual gathering of YouTubers for a huge game of rock-paper-scissors), this time, Mr Beast’s YouTube celebrity challenge was a trivia quiz, which the D’Amelio family found themselves winning.

However, it seems that their victory was much to the chagrin of Mr Beast’s viewers, who accused Charli and Dixie of cheating, claiming that their parents fed them the answers or that they looked up the questions on their phones.

Charli and Dixie spoke out on the backlash during an episode of their ‘2 Chix’ podcast, where they hit back at the accusations against them.

“I didn’t think winning a contest would ever come with so much hate,” Dixie said of the matter. “I’m probably one of the most hated people in the gaming world right now.”

“There’s this one picture that keeps coming up of us with our phones out,” she continued. “That picture is when they brought us on screen while we were waiting. …you can’t cheat if you don’t know the question, which we don’t know until it’s on, and no one’s watching the video!”

(Topic begins at 8:42)

“The other thing is, if Mr Beast had a problem with it being four of us, he would have told us that it wasn’t okay, or that we should pick two,” Charli added. “So I feel like that was just a big misunderstanding. People also think we’re keeping the money, which is 100% not true.”

Mr Beast has also spoken out regarding the stacking of “unfair teams” in the games, explaining in a tweet that, “honestly, the tournament was just for fun and to bring the community together, and I’d appreciate if you were to get mad at anyone, get mad at me. It was my decision.”

It’s unfortunate that what was meant to be a “fun” and carefree event resulted in so much drama, but it looks like Mr Beast is keeping the criticism in mind for the next Creator Games he decides to throw in the future.

Jake Paul claims he’s hospitalized ahead of Mike Tyson undercard fight

Published: 29/Oct/2020 19:32

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube star Jake Paul shook up the boxing world after being confirmed for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match — but his statement from a recent press conference is sparking rumors that he may not be fit to compete.

The youngest Paul brother boasts a short, if successful, boxing history; after defeating fellow influencer Deji on the undercard of Logan Paul’s August 2018 bout, Jake took his talents to the professional level, taking out YouTuber AnEsonGib in a first round KO in January 2020.

Now, Jake has been confirmed to fight on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson — but some are wondering if he’ll even appear in the ring.

An October 29 press conference saw an unexpected development from Jake’s side, with the YouTuber-turned-boxing pro appearing from what seemed to be a hospital room.

 

Timing and accuracy beats power🥊 @trillervids November 28th the legacy continues #TysonJones #PoorNate

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani was understandably taken aback by the scenery, and asked Jake where he was — which lead to a surprising, if a bit humorous, answer.

“Uh, I’m just chilling man, I came to the hospital to get a little check up,” he replied.

When asked why he was at the hospital, the YouTuber had an even more astonishing response: “We were having a little morning practice, and my team was afraid that I was turning into Iron Man. I punched a hole through a car.”

Needless to say, it seems like Robinson isn’t worried if his opponent will show up on fight night, claiming that Paul “has to show up” in spite of his purported injury.

However, some fans are claiming that they think Paul has a black eye, or even a broken nose, although his mask admittedly makes it a bit difficult to see if these alleged injuries are for real.

This isn’t the first time Jake has taken a trip to the hospital before a fight, and it may not be his last — but considering his ambition and near-constant training, fans can expect that he will turn up for the show (although whether he will “turn out” is still up in the air).