Charli & Dixie D'Amelio hit back at Mr Beast trivia cheating allegations - Dexerto

The D’Amelio sisters, famous for their TikTok presence, incited the ire of the gaming community after winning Mr Beast’s Creator Games on October 17 — a feat that many accused them of cheating to achieve.

Mr Beast is hailed as one of YouTube’s most popular — and most creative — content creators, having hosted a slew of outrageous challenges on his channel in exchange for an equally outrageous sum of cash.

While he previously hosted a “Creator Games” (a massive virtual gathering of YouTubers for a huge game of rock-paper-scissors), this time, Mr Beast’s YouTube celebrity challenge was a trivia quiz, which the D’Amelio family found themselves winning.

However, it seems that their victory was much to the chagrin of Mr Beast’s viewers, who accused Charli and Dixie of cheating, claiming that their parents fed them the answers or that they looked up the questions on their phones.

Charli and Dixie spoke out on the backlash during an episode of their ‘2 Chix’ podcast, where they hit back at the accusations against them.

“I didn’t think winning a contest would ever come with so much hate,” Dixie said of the matter. “I’m probably one of the most hated people in the gaming world right now.”

“There’s this one picture that keeps coming up of us with our phones out,” she continued. “That picture is when they brought us on screen while we were waiting. …you can’t cheat if you don’t know the question, which we don’t know until it’s on, and no one’s watching the video!”

(Topic begins at 8:42)

“The other thing is, if Mr Beast had a problem with it being four of us, he would have told us that it wasn’t okay, or that we should pick two,” Charli added. “So I feel like that was just a big misunderstanding. People also think we’re keeping the money, which is 100% not true.”

Mr Beast has also spoken out regarding the stacking of “unfair teams” in the games, explaining in a tweet that, “honestly, the tournament was just for fun and to bring the community together, and I’d appreciate if you were to get mad at anyone, get mad at me. It was my decision.”

The criticism is noted and I’ll definitely keep all the teams the same size next time! 100% my b ❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 18, 2020

It’s unfortunate that what was meant to be a “fun” and carefree event resulted in so much drama, but it looks like Mr Beast is keeping the criticism in mind for the next Creator Games he decides to throw in the future.