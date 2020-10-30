 People think Bunny the Dog on TikTok is having an existential crisis - Dexerto
People think Bunny the Dog on TikTok is having an existential crisis

Published: 30/Oct/2020 15:48

by Georgina Smith
Bunny the dog alongside colorful buttons
Instagram: what_about_bunny

Bunny the Dog achieved viral fame on TikTok alongside her owner Alexis, after she supposedly learned to communicate via a huge set of buttons – but now people think the dog is tipping into an existential crisis. Strap yourselves in for this one.

Bunny and Alexis first went viral on their account what_about_bunny back in May, with a TikTok that showed the adorable sheepadoodle pressing a series of buttons to tell her mom to “come play.”

The video scored views in the millions, and people were thoroughly baffled by the apparently highly intelligent hound, and her bright spark of an owner. The duo have gone on to pair up with a scientist and an engineer to beta test a new device based on cognitive science, and now Bunny even has merch.

@what_about_bunnyMeet Bunny! She will literally say “hi” ##talkingdog ##hunger4words ##sheepadoodle ##aac ##whataboutbunny ##mydogtalks ##dogsoftiktok ##firsttry ##cutedog♬ original sound – I am Bunny

As their view count increased, so did the number of buttons. The colorful devices with pre-recorded messages allow Bunny to communicate a variety of emotions like “happy” and “concerned,” and can ask for things to be done for her.

@what_about_bunnyThere was zero percent chance I was going to be capable of saying no. ##dogsoftiktok ##smartdog ##fypシ ##talkingdog♬ original sound – I am Bunny

But in a recent trend that’s swept through the app, many people have wondered how far Bunny’s intelligence will stretch, and wonder if the dog could possibly be at the beginning of an existential crisis.

TikTok users go viral with Bunny the dog videos

In TikTok user squirrelfreak’s video, she said that Bunny “unsettles me to my core” and asked “when do you stop adding buttons? Is she just going to keep adding them until it knows as much as the average human? I’m deeply terrified that Bunny the dog may one day learn about structural racism.”

@squirrelfreaki know i can’t be the only one who feels this way♬ On Your Bike – Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

Several videos have also gone viral of people imitating Bunny, asking philosophical questions using simple words and sounds like the ones on her buttons.

User tik.tok.nina did a scarily accurate impression of the intelligent dog, saying “what happens when Bunny one day goes ‘why, Bunny, momma, friends, if, momma, own, Bunny, hm?’”

@tik.tok.tinaA chapter in @what_about_bunny ‘s existential crisis that no one is talking about. ##bunnythedog ##smartdog ##trainingdog ##crisis♬ original sound – Tina

Alexis called the trend hilarious in a new TikTok, but viewers quickly became unsettled when in response to her comment “Thank you, love you, mom,” Bunny replied with a simple press of a button: “why?” The video now has three million views and 560,000 likes.

@what_about_bunnyMake a # for this trend so I can watch them all 🥺 ##dogsoftiktok ##fyp ##bunnythedog ##existentialcrisis♬ original sound – I am Bunny

The videos of Bunny now seemed to have tipped over into the uncanny valley. While the sheepadoodle is as cute as she’s always been, people are slightly nervous that this is the beginning of a Planet of the Apes style uprising, or perhaps a particularly unnerving episode of Black Mirror.

Paige breaks down on Twitch as WWE’s streaming crackdown kicks in

Published: 30/Oct/2020 13:10

by David Purcell
SarayaOfficial, Twitch

WWE superstar Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, broke down in front of her fans on Twitch after the news came through that her employers had started cracking down on talent engaging on third-party platforms. 

Under their new restrictions, the sports entertainment company will take proceeds from their stars streaming under the wrestling names. For example, Paige’s donations on Twitch would previously be paid to her directly, but in the future that will not be the case.

In response to the measures, stars like her and AJ Styles have decided to stop streaming for a period of time – until more suitable terms can be agreed between both parties.

For a wrestler like Paige, though, who is injured – this was a difficult pill to swallow.

Paige wwe
Paige / Instagram
Paige, like many other WWE stars, has a huge following on social media.

Paige gets devastating news on Twitch

On October 29, the British star – who hails from Norwich, England – decided to cancel her stream after receiving the news on her phone while live.  In the spur of the moment, she walked off-stream for a short while before returning to the screen. Tears flowing down her face, she started to explain what was happening.

The Twitch broadcast VOD itself has been muted in certain areas, potentially due to the music being played in the background. So, clips are quite hard to come by on there, but some have posted the comments to YouTube.

Bevis said: “There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I’ll have to walk away. If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday f***ing crazy. I’ve honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision.

“Over f***ing worked. I broke my f***ing neck twice for this company. They don’t realize that this community isn’t about subs. We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can’t wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can’t wrestle anymore because my neck is f***ed. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge f***ing void that I lost with wrestling.”

Twitch has been an escape for injured Paige

The star injured her neck back in 2017 and has since even returned to the ring. At the time of her stream, though, she is out with another injury and unable to compete. Turning to Twitch, she has built up quite the following – with almost 150,000 people following her channel.

After that, she confirmed that she plans to continue streaming one way or another, and will see where that takes her. During the livestream, Paige revealed going live on the streaming website wasn’t for the donations and subscriber payments, but instead, an escape.

She added: “I understand if they’re like, ‘you’re wrestling every day and doing shows every day,’ but I’m an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I’m in my house going f***ing crazy and I need something to keep me sane.

“Twitch was my escape. Right now, I’m just sitting on my f***ing ass. People think I should be thankful that I still have a job, and I am, but it doesn’t mean I should be treated like f***ing shit. I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can’t take away my Twitch too.”

It appears to be heating up in the battle between employees and their employer. There’s a good chance WWE superstars take further action in the dispute too, as Paige mentioned potential unionization and hiring a lawyer, so it could be about to get a whole lot messier.