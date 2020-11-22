 Was TikToker Katie Pego kicked out of Not a Content House? - Dexerto
Was TikToker Katie Pego kicked out of Not a Content House?

Published: 22/Nov/2020 0:25

by Charlotte Colombo
katie pego insta
Instagram: Katie Pego

It looks like TikToker Katie Pego’s time at Not a Content House has come to an end, just weeks after she and former Top Talent House roommates Eva Cudmore and Anna Schumate announced that they would be joining the content collective.

Risking TikTok star Katie Pego is 17 years old. She joined Not a Content House at the start of November following the shutdown of Top Talent House, of which she was a founding member. The house was shut down after its manager, 21-year-old Nour Khodr, was accused by several of his former clients of grooming them, manipulating them, and plying them with alcohol.

While Pego tried to move on with her career by joining Not a Content House, it seems that her time with them is already over. The House’s official TikTok account unfollowed her, while current members Sabrina Quesada, Eva Cudmore and Anna Schumate confirmed to reporters at The Hollywood Fix that Pego was out of the House.

Topic starts at 2:39

When the reporter asked Sabrina why Katie was “missing” from the group’s outing at Sunset Strip, she simply said, “Katie was actually just kicked out of the House”.

As the reporter pressed for a reason, she claimed it was because of “just drama, she starts drama with a lot of the girls in the House.”

However, when asked on her personal TikTok why she was no longer in Not a Content House, Pego gave a very different explanation, claiming that she left because her family wanted her home.

Pego’s answer led to another Not a Content House member, Ava Tortorici, weighing in on the drama, where in response to TikTok Room publishing Katie’s reason for leaving the account, she cryptically left a cap emoji to imply that Pego was ‘capping’ (lying).

While Pego is yet to publicly respond to claims that she has been “kicked out” of the House, it didn’t take long for Max Dressler, fellow TikToker and former friend of Pego, to make his feelings known: “This video goes out to what one girl who switched up on all of us and thought she was better than us because “we weren’t cool enough” for you. Well, let me tell you something. Karma’s a b*tch!”

Damn. It looks like this drama is far from over…

TikToker Tayler Holder unveils dazzling “dream car” Lamborghini Huracan

Published: 21/Nov/2020 19:39

by Charlotte Colombo
tayler shows off car
Instagram: Tayler Holder

TikToker Tayler Holder is clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, as he unveiled his brand new Lamborghini to fans and photographers during an outing to BOA Steakhouse.

As a former member of the Hype House, Holder has a huge and devoted fanbase. He boasts 5.6 million Instagram followers and 17 million on TikTok which includes snapshots into his life, relatable content as well as collaborations with the platform’s other stars, like Bryce Hall.

In a recent trip to BOA Steakhouse in LA, Holder caught up with reporters from The Hollywood Fix, where he excitedly told them that he “bought a new car today, so today is a good day”.

As the reporter speculated what kind of car Holder bought, he smoothly pointed out the white Lamborghini parked outside, which led to the reporter reacting with disbelief: “That’s not your car, Taylor!” before congratulating him.

Topic starts at 0:04

The vehicle is a Lamborghini Huracan, which boasts specifications like a 5.2 L V10 engine and a maximum speed of 201.3-201.9 mph. With the car’s retail price starting at over $240,000, it is clear that Holder is truly living the high life with his new purchase!

When asked about the purchase, the TikTok star said that it was a “long process”, admitting that the white Lambo was his “dream car”.

tayler lambo
YouTube: The Hollywood Fix
The sports car can reach a speed of over 200mph.

Indeed, a tweet from 2017 – which was posted before he achieved fame and fortune as an influencer – demonstrates that this statement is no exaggeration, as he posted several photos of a white Lamborghini while calling it his “dream car”.

Holder has been enjoying a lot of success in his life recently; not only is his social media presence stronger than ever, he also recently announced to fans that he was in a relationship with Charly Jordan, fellow TikToker and member of content house Clubhouse BH.

Since then, they’ve been making cute content together and have been appearing regularly on each other’s social media channels.

tayler charley
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Holder recently announced that he was in a relationship with Charley Jordan.

And now TikTok’s newest power couple gets to ride around in one of the nicest sports cars in the world.

Congratulations, Tayler!