PinkyDoll already causing controversy with new content shift away from NPC TikTok

TikTok star PinkyDoll is already stirring up controversy after her shift away from NPC streams to food-focused content… but viewers aren’t convinced her videos are legit.

PinkyDoll went viral in 2023 after her live streams took TikTok by storm. During her broadcasts, she would behave like an NPC (non player character) from a video game, reacting to donations with specific lines and movements.

In an interview with the New York Times, PinkyDoll claimed to make around $7,000 per day, with $2K – $3K coming from her TikTok live streams.

Although PinkyDoll has made a name for herself as the “queen” of NPC streamers, she’s since made a massive shift in her branding, and has now become a mukbang creator.

Article continues after ad

For the uninitiated, the term ‘mukbang’ refers to the act of eating large amounts of food during videos or live streams. It’s become quite a popular niche online, and it looks like PinkyDoll is trying to get in on the trend.

Article continues after ad

However, her videos have sparked some speculation from critics, many of whom don’t believe she’s actually putting down the eye-popping amount of food she shows off in her videos.

Viewers on Instagram can’t help but notice that her videos are sped up, featuring various cuts between bites that are prompting quite a bit of scrutiny from viewers.

Article continues after ad

“She’s not really eating that food man,” one comment reads on Twitter/X. “There’s like 3,000 jump cuts, she’s spitting it out. These eating videos (most of the time) are pretending to eat all that sh*t. Unless you see someone go from skinny to obese rapidly, it’s mostly fake for views.”

The criticism around PinkyDoll’s new content reached a fever pitch in March, when she supposedly fainted after eating a plate full of chocolate-covered waffles during a live stream as a way to “prove” she wasn’t faking her content.

Article continues after ad

Comments like “terrible acting” and “she’s just trying to stay relevant” continue to pour in under her clip of the broadcast re-uploaded to Instagram, with one nurse writing: “As a nurse, that was the most organized, structured faint I’ve ever seen.”

Article continues after ad

In her latest video, PinkyDoll ate a massive pizza from Domino’s and a loaf of cheese bread… but viewers still don’t believe she’s actually swallowing the food, with many wondering how she’s “maintaining her weight.”

Despite PinkyDoll’s attempts at curbing the criticism, it doesn’t seem like the internet is looking favorably on her latest switch.