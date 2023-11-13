21-year old influencer buys her first home and is instantly dragged by TikTok

A social media influencer was instantly criticized on TikTok for buying her first home mortgage-free.

Social media influencer Katylee Bailey has a following of 2.9 million on TikTok where she shares about her travels, relationship, and everyday lifestyle.

Though she’s only 21 years old, Katylee was recently able to purchase her first home mortgage-free.

However, after uploading a video of her celebrating her new home, viewers were quick to pass judgment.

Influencer says buying her first home has been her “biggest achievement”

Katylee surprised her TikTok followers by sharing the exciting news of being able to buy her first house with no mortgage.

Though she popped a bottle of champagne and smiled as confetti fell atop her, many people weren’t on board with Katylee owning a house of her own at such a young age.

Sure, it may be the “biggest achievement” of her life, but her comments reeked of envy as viewers dragged her for starting a new chapter.

One viewer even commented about Katylee not being responsible for her achievements, saying, “It seems like you’ve had LOTS of help. So, it’s not just your achievement here. Be sure to thank all of those that helped you get here.”

While another questioned the validity of how much Katylee was making on TikTok, saying, “Ain’t no way TikTok is paying this much. Fair enough for a YouTuber because they actually make content.”

However, some were just as quick to defend Katylee against the negativity surrounding her milestone, saying, “She worked for it! Don’t be mad at her! Those who are mad need to make goals and do it yourself!”

As well as, “Well done, girl! Usually girls your age are lazy, but you are an inspiration to young people.”

Though Katylee received mixed feelings from her viewers, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to upload content to TikTok to be able to afford her new house.

Sure, her videos may contain lots of noodles and puppy cuddles, but at the end of the day, she has a roof over her head that she was able to make happen herself.