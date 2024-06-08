Tana Mongeau claims she hooked up with Cody Ko when she was 17

Tana Mongeau has set the internet reeling while on her podcast tour after claiming she hooked up with Cody Ko when she was just 17.

Internet personality Mongeau rose to fame on YouTube for her storytime videos and has since launched her own podcast alongside Brooke Schofield, Cancelled, in 2021.

With her personal life often a hot topic, it should come as no surprise that her 2024 podcast tour has seen Mongeau spill the beans on some crazy drama.

However, one comment, in particular, has seen fans attempt to cancel fellow YouTuber Cody Ko after Mongeau stated she had allegedly hooked up with him when she was 17 and he was 25.

Article continues after ad

The revelation came after a segment that saw Mongeau in the “hot seat” as questions were fired at her. At one point, she was asked who had the “smallest d***” out of everyone she had previously been with.

“Oh my God, no one look at me,” Mongeau responded, shielding her face with her hand before quickly answering, “Cody Ko.” As the crowd began screaming, the influencer added, “I can say that, I was literally 17.”

Article continues after ad

It didn’t take long for viewers to work out the timeline, discovering the YouTubers’ age gap meant Ko was 25 when the pair allegedly hooked up. While rumors have long circulated suggesting they had been involved with one another in the past, Mongeau’s age left many shocked.

Article continues after ad

“Damn and I liked Cody Ko but that’s actually horrifying,” one person wrote. Another called Mongeau’s answer “insane.”

Viewers also expressed sorrow for Ko’s wife, Kelsey Kreppel. The couple was recently married in early 2023 and announced the birth of their first child together in January 2024.

As the filmed segment went viral on TikTok, more creators began to speak out and offer their opinions. During a H3 Podcast episode, Ethan Klein said he believed Mongeau and pointed out “That’s a monster age gap.”