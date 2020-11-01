 Top Talent House manager accused of exploiting minors in TikTok house - Dexerto
Top Talent House manager accused of exploiting minors in TikTok house

Published: 1/Nov/2020 12:53

by Georgina Smith
Members of the Top Talent house pose by a sign
Top Talent House

Members of TikTok collective Top Talent House are reportedly merging with another house, amid floods of allegations from former members against manager Nour Khodr for alleged exploitation and inappropriate behavior towards minors.

On October 10 a new talent house, in a similar vein to hugely popular Hype and Sway houses, was announced. The lineup initially featured stars with followers in the millions such as Anna Shumate, Rachel Brockman, and Eva Cudmore. The house is managed by 21-year-old Nour Khodr.

While the house initially looked to be gaining popularity within the TikTok community, not even a month into being active allegations were made by former members of the house toward manager Nour.

Former member Rachel Brockmann shared a thread by internet news reporter and commentary YouTuber Def Noodles on her Instagram story that alleged that “Nour has allegedly provided underage clients with drugs and alcohol. Nour has also allegedly encouraged underage clients to engage in sexual activity with other adult influencers.” The thread also claimed that Rachel had been removed from the house by LA police.

Current members of the Top Talent house quickly gathered for a livestream around an hour later in which they gave their side of the story. They claimed that “Rachel said that she did not want to go home and that she actually wanted to be emancipated.”

The girls from the house claimed that they feel “super super safe and happy” living in the house. They also explained that their parents had met with Nour and visited the house, and felt comfortable enough to let their children stay there.

Rachel went on to allege on her own live that Nour had rated his young clients on a “f***ability scale.” She claimed the girls from Top Talent would “say she’s lying because they don’t want to leave.”

She also claimed the Nour would “let his assistant go get [alcohol] for us” despite being minors.

Additionally, former Top Talent member McPlayGT put a statement on Instagram in which he claimed Nour “manipulated” him, and would take “more than three weeks” to pay him, claiming he was busy. He also alleges Nour “had people call me and threaten me for defamation.”

These allegations seem to have come to a head, after Rachel posted a screenshot of a supposed snapchat conversation with Top Talent member Katie Pego in which Katie said “none of this is going to matter on Monday because we are moving house” and switching manager, merging with Not a Content House.

Screenshot of texts between Top Talent House members

While claims of Top Talent House closing have not been confirmed officially yet, images from Not a Content House’s Instagram page show they have welcomed Top Talent members Anna, Katie, and Eva into their ranks.

 

We are excited to announce and welcome @annashumatee @eva.cudmore and @katiepego into our Not A Content House Family!!

None of the allegations have been officially confirmed, and it is yet unclear whether Nour Khodr is under investigation by the authorities.

Best influencer Halloween costumes ft. PewDiePie, Valkyrae, Tfue & more

Published: 1/Nov/2020 12:32 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 12:40

by Joe Craven
CouRage and Maddie next to Valkyrae in Halloween costumes
IG: CouRageJD/Valkyrae

Halloween in the streaming and gaming community means the same as it does everywhere else – crazy costumes and an evening of trick and treating fun. Here, we’re rounding up our favorites from a number of the biggest online entertainers. 

Despite the ongoing global health crisis throwing Halloween 2020 into chaos, the world’s largest online entertainers have proved themselves determined to not let the spookiest time of year go to waste. As such, they donned their costumes and enjoyed themselves as best they could.

Who donned the best costume, though? Here, we’ve rounded up our favorites, but we’ll leave the gold medal decision up to you.

CouRage

First up is Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop who, alongside girlfriend Maddie McCarthy, donned an awesome Albert Einstein look. Maddie is there as Einstein’s sidekick, but the jewel of this look is CouRage’s hilariously bushy wig, eyebrows and mustache. In case you missed all the references to the German physicist, CouRage helpfully captioned his post “e=mc2”.

 

E=mc2

PewDiePie

Next up is YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who decided that a “very scuffed Polnareff” was to be his Halloween costume of choice. Polnareff is a core ally in Stardust Crusaders, part of the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Pewds’ dog is even filling the role of Iggy, Polnareff’s infamous sidekick who sits on his companion’s shoulder.

 

Happy Halloween from a very scuffed Polnareff and Iggy!

Valkyrae

Third on our list is Valkyrae, who perfectly recreated Viper from Riot Games’ Valorant. The cosplay is so good that it has garnered nearly 90,000 likes as of the publication of this article,  with the mask, gloves and utility belt all hitting the mark.

Censor

Fourth is ex-CoD pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin. He went as the infamous Jigsaw, complete with white face paint and spirals on his cheeks. We’re not sure how his girlfriend fits into the Saw narrative, but each to their own.

Corinna Kopf

While Censor is donning an infamous villain from a movie series, Corinna Kopf has channelled her inner fairy tale and gone for a Little Red Riding Hood look. There’s no wolf, but fans were still stunned at the quality of this look.

Tfue

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney took a leaf out of Censor’s book and copied a character out of film. However, Forrest Gump is certainly not a common entry come Halloween time, but Tfue’s hilarious wig and beard seemed to entertain his followers.

Tfue on Twitch as Forrest Gump
Twitch: tfue
Tfue’s Forrest Gump look debuted on Twitch.

Neekolul

The penultimate entry on our list is neekolul, who donned an incredible Demon Slayer look for their Halloween festivities. Like Valkyrae’s Viper, it garnered significant attention on social media, sitting at just shy of 35,000 likes at the time of writing.

Charli D’Amelio

Our final finalist is Charli D’Amelio, whose dominance on TikTok translated into a hilarious Dunkin Donut outfit. Looking like a character straight out of The Simpsons, she donned the giant donut outfit in a comical TikTok uploaded on October 31. We’re not sure she’s taking it entirely seriously, but we love the look nonetheless.

@charlidameliohappy halloween tbh 🎃♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim

There you have it! Those are our favorite Halloween looks from the online gaming community. Who takes your first place, though?