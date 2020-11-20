 Sia under fire for casting Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen in movie - Dexerto
Sia under fire for casting Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen in movie

Published: 20/Nov/2020 21:43

by Virginia Glaze
Maddie Ziegler is shown in the trailer to "Music."
YouTube: Sia

Australian singer and songwriter Sia is facing intense backlash from critics after casting popular TikTok creator Maddie Ziegler as an autistic teenager in her upcoming film “Music.”

Sia is a well-known name in the world of pop music; hailed for such hits as ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Titanium,’ Sia has become a huge sensation in the industry, and now, she’s taking her talents to the silver screen.

Sia has written and directed her very own feature film, named “Music,” which features an autistic character by the same name and her half-sister, Zu.

Despite her excitement around the project (which also stars Kate Hudson), it seems that Sia is instead being met with a wave criticism for her decision to cast Maddie Ziegler for the role of the movie’s autistic teen.

Ziegler is a huge star on TikTok, who boasts over 19 million followers on the viral video app. It’s not her follower count that has critics talking, though; instead, it’s the fact that Ziegler is a non-autistic person playing the role of an autistic character.

Many commenters have taken issue with the casting, feeling that only autistic people should play the role of an autistic person, even noting that many autistic actors would have happily filled the role on short-notice.

“I love Maddie Ziegler, don’t get me wrong,” one fan said of Sia’s movie. “But you need to consult actual autistic people and have autistic people play autistic people.”

Sia herself has responded to the matter in several posts, claiming that she felt it was “more compassionate to use Maddie” than an autistic actor and that she “did try” to cast them for her film. She also stated that she performed three years of research for the movie and had autistic people advising her throughout production.

“Casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community,” she said of the matter, referring to Ziegler’s character.

However, others have noted that some of Sia’s responses are less than “compassionate,” with the star responding to one critic with “Maybe you’re just a bad actor” when they claimed they would have offered to play Ziegler’s part.

Although Sia’s “Music” isn’t set to debut until 2021, although it seems the tone of its release has already been decided among viewers who feel the autistic community has been wholly disrespected by her casting decision.

PewDiePie reveals how he did Ryan Reynolds “dirty” with hilarious story

Published: 20/Nov/2020 20:56

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PewDiePie / Instagram: @vancityreynolds

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed a hilarious story about when he met Marvel Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. The Swedish star explained how he wronged the Hollywood star after taking selfies together.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is undisputedly one of the most popular entertainers in the entire world. During a November upload, the 31-year-old reminisced about his entire career.

During the reflective episode, Kjellberg opened up about how he once meant Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The YouTuber apologized to the star after confessing that he had hilariously did him “dirty” with an Instagram post from 2016.

Instagram photo of YouTuber PewDiePie posing with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.
Instagram: @pewdiepie
The Swedish YouTuber met the Deadpool actor in 2016.

PewDiePie reveals hilarious Ryan Reynolds story

While going through his entire Instagram history, the popular YouTuber stopped at the year 2016 to explain a picture he had taken with Ryan Reynolds. Pewds confessed to his fans that he had done the Deadpool actor “dirty” by uploading the selfie to his social media.

“I met Ryan Reynolds in the screen room. He is the only celebrity I’ve ever asked for a selfie, and I still feel bad for asking for it. But he was really nice about it. And I did him dirty,” he said, before apologizing directly to the Hollywood star. “Ryan, if you are watching I’m sorry.”

The personality revealed how he hilariously wronged the Marvel alum: “I had two photos I could pick from. One where I looked good, and one where you looked good. But there wasn’t one where we both looked good, and I did you dirty. I’m sorry.”

(Topic starts at 15:58)

PewDiePie added that Reynolds still looked “really good” despite going with the less flattering photo. He met the actor while visiting America during a promo tour in 2016, where he went on various late night shows such as Conan O’Brien.

While Kjellberg is the undoubtedly YouTube’s biggest star with over 107 million subscribers, he also admitted that he was socially awkward four years ago when going on television. Pewds stated that he wished he could do it again now that he has more confidence.