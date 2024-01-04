TikToker kicked out of store after working a full shift without being hired

A TikToker has gone viral after she was kicked out of a Kroger’s store for pretending to be an employee after she was recognized by a real worker.

Popular content creator Madison, known as ugh_madison on TikTok, has found fame for her series of videos in which she disguises herself as a retail worker and pretends to be an employee.

So far, the content creator has worked “shifts” at the likes of Target, Walmart, and most recently, Kroger.

However, Madison’s latest work prank took a turn after she was spotted and recognized by an actual employee. From then, the video went completely off the rails as Madison was approached by a manager and asked to leave.

When pottering about the store, Madison was approached by a Kroger employee who held up her phone and showed Madison her Target video. The employee then asked the content created if that was her, accusations that Madison quickly denied.

The employee then went to fetch her manager, who told Madison she had to leave as working at Kroger for free goes against labor laws.

They then kicked Madison out, with the Tiktoker claiming “This was my first and last day working for Kroger for free” before departing the store after her six-hour shift.

The video, which now has over 530,000 views, is filled with comments from users who are shocked that she was able to stay in the store for 6 hours but was then actually recognized by a real worker.

“You are every HR department’s worst nightmare,” wrote one TikTok user, another commenting that Madison was “the employee of the day.”

Time will tell which store Madison ends up in next, however, we’ll be sure to keep you across her content as more videos go viral on TikTok.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.