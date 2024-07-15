Popular comedy and commentary YouTuber Cody Ko has been accused of “hooking up” with fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau when she was underage, with Mongeau alleging that he was made aware of her age at the time.

Although the situation has been hinted at in less clear-cut terms over the years, the full allegation was made in detail by Mongeau during her Cancelled podcast episode on June 22.

What is Cody Ko accused of?

On the Cancelled podcast, Tana claimed that Cody was warned by Gabbie Hanna about her age, as she was 17 at the time, but that he still “hooked up” with Tana that night.

“I hooked up with Cody Ko when I was 17 and he was 25. Yeah, it happened,” Tana says.

Later, Mongeau states: “And I understand where now as a grown adult, that you can say: ‘You were taken advantage of.'”

Topic begins at 1:08:00

Tana also claims that after an occasion when she alluded to the situation, Cody text her and asked “are we good,” to which she responded yes.

The incident was discussed by fans on Cody Ko’s subreddit and Instagram comments, with many calling on him to issue a response.

D’Angelo Wallace calls out Cody Ko

In lieu of any response from Cody, YouTuber D’Angelo Wallace posted a video on July 14, titled “An uncomfortable conversation about Cody Ko.”

Wallace describes the allegations again, and calls out Ko for his lack of response, as well as allegedly deleting all comments about it from his YouTube videos, and his moderators removing posts about it on Reddit.

“All I’ve seen this hidden portion of your audience asking for is the truth, so why aren’t you telling it?” Wallace asks. His video quickly went viral when it was shared to X/Twitter.

Cody Ko is now 33, meaning the alleged “hookup” took place in approximately 2016, when he was 25 years old.

Although he hasn’t posted to his main channel in almost a month, the YouTuber continues to post almost daily on his second channel, Cody & Ko. While the comments are free of any mention of the controversy, the same cannot be said for his Instagram.

There, comments on his latest post are calling him out directly. “Still posting videos and not addressing the topic at hand is crazy. Never thought I’d have to unfollow you,” one fan wrote.

“Every week I come back to see if a statement was made.. and nope,” another said. “God that’s disgusting.”

Another longtime fan said, “Cody, I’ve been subscribed to you for almost 10 years now. I admired you and looked up to you. It was hard for me to accept the things that you did and the people you associate with but I am disgusted by you.”

At the time of writing, Ko is yet to address the situation publicly.