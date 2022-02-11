Vtuber Airi shocks Twitch viewers with uncanny impression of Ash Ketchum

Twitch streamer and Vtuber ‘Airi’ absolutely shocked her viewers with an uncanny impression of Ash Ketchum after another creator raided her channel.

While VTubing has been around for a few years, we’ve seen an increase of Vtubers taking over streaming platforms since 2020 as Hololive EN began its insane growth in popularity. Those who decide to stream have a VTuber replace their face cam.

Twitch streamer Airi has gained 20,000 followers while using her VTuber persona, with a large focus on games like Genshin Impact, Valorant, and OSU.

While broadcasting on February 12, 2022, Airi was sent a channel raid by another streamer — and she “knocked their socks off” with an uncanny impression of Ash Ketchum from Pokemon.

Airi shocks Twitch viewers with uncanny Ash Ketchum impression

While playing Genshin Impact, Airi was raided with 40 more viewers by fellow Genshin Streamer ‘Official_Grace‘ and 2,080 more viewers from ‘AsianGuyStream.’

With her new influx in viewership, she began introducing herself and having a conversation with everyone in her stream.

“Wait, let me knock your guy’s socks off. I can be your angle, or I – wait a minute,” she explained before beginning her near-perfect Ash Ketchum impression. “Or I can be your Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town.”

“What’s up, guys? Welcome to the stream, it’s gonna be a f**kin disaster. It’s been 15 hours and I’m tired as s**t” But, are we gonna do it anyway? Yes. Yes, we are.”

There are quite a few Twitch streamers who have the uncanny ability to impersonate other characters, and some have even secured roles in various games and anime series.

OfflineTV member LilyPichu has been one of the most active creators doing voice-over work as recently as February 2 when she announced her latest role as Yoshi in the anime: Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

Since Airi has only recently shown off her Ash Ketchum impression, it’s unknown at the time of writing whether or not she can knock any other characters out of the park. If she can, however, it’s safe to assume they’ll be as good as this one.