Viral gymnast Olivia Dunne can’t attend university classes anymore over “safety” concerns

TikTok-famous gymnast Olivia Dunne says she can’t attend classes in-person at Louisiana State University over “safety” concerns due to her status as an internet celebrity.

Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne is a student and gymnast at Louisiana State University, who has garnered a massive online following since 2021.

Although she’s popped up more frequently in 2023 (partly thanks to the ‘Baby Gronk’ meme), Livvy has become one of the most recognizable collegiate gymnasts out there over the years, building a following of millions across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Article continues after ad

However, this stardom isn’t all sunshine and roses. In the past, LSU has had to amp up security at competitions after hordes of fans showed up to the university demanding to see Dunne.

Instagram: livvydunne Livvy Dunne is a Division One college athlete on top of being a social media celebrity.

Livvy Dunne can’t attend LSU classes due to “safety reasons”

Now, another major wrench has been thrown in Dunne’s plans that are preventing her from pursuing a traditional education, as the gymnast claims she can’t attend in-person classes due to potential threats to her safety.

Dunne opened up about the situation in a July 25 interview with Elle, saying she can no longer attend classes due to “safety reasons.”

Article continues after ad

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” she told Elle. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: livvydunne Dunne says she can’t attend classes in-person due to safety reasons.

This isn’t the first time Dunne has spoken out about her safety on campus and at competitions. After fans crowded her gymnastics meets, she put out a PSA on Twitter, asking attendees to “be respectful.”

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job,” she penned.

Article continues after ad

Dunne’s fame has made a marked change in her life, with the gymnast most recently stating during an interview with the NELK Boys that her male fans have become much more “forward” after she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.