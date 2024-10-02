TikToker scores first date after viewers obsess over viral ‘are you alright ladies’ trend video

After a TikTok went viral, viewers were convinced two college students fell in love at first sight, leading one of them to go back and ask the other on a date.

TikToker ‘officialbigred0,’ who goes by “Big Red,” and his fraternity brothers welcomed students to their college dormitory by knocking on random doors and doing the “Are ladies alright trend?”

The ‘Are you ladies alright?’ trend is when you break the ice between yourself and a stranger by asking them that exact question.

Though Big Red knocked on several doors, asking many students if they were alright, there was one girl he met who stood out from the rest.

As the TikToker knocked on room 309 in his dormitory, a young woman resembling Jennifer Grey from the ‘80s romcom, Dirty Dancing, answered the door.

Viewers instantly grew obsessed with the viral moment, creating their own lore and hoping that the two students would get to know each other.

The female in the viral TikTok is now being referred to as ‘room 309 girl.’ But, it doesn’t end there. After viewers urged Big Red to “talk to her bro,” he went back and asked the girl out on an official date.

This time, though, instead of darting a football at her face as she opened her door, he had his frat brothers toss him a bouquet of roses for the young lady.

“Will you go to a day party with me?” Big Red asked ‘room 309 girl.’ As the two looked deeply into each other’s eyes, she agreed to accompany him.

Big Red was so excited, he began to jump around in a circle with his frat brothers while screaming.

Followers of their lore were just as happy to hear that he went back and asked ‘room 309 girl’ on a date. Actress Jenna Ortega even commented on his video, which boasted over 40M views. “Congratulations,” she said.

“Unlimited aura points,” added UNO’s official TikTok account.

“We are so invested in this and will be tuning in for date party content,” said another.

