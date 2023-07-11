Olivia Dunne talks says men are “a lot more forward” after Sports Illustrated Issue

After her spread in Sports Illustrated was released, LSU gymnast, Olivia Dunne, has faced attention from men of all ages.

Olivia Dunne, gymnast of the LSU Tigers and former member of the USA national team, has spoken out about the recent attention she’s received from her Sports Illustrated issue.

Having already garnered millions of dollars in endorsement deals, Dunne is now on the receiving end of autograph requests from males of all ages.

Though she’s an online sensation, her newfound attention has thrown her for a loop.

Instagram: livvydunne

Olivia Dunne’s gotten more male attention since Sports Illustrated

Dunne has been an LSU Tiger since 2021 and will attend the university as an elite gymnast until 2024.

She competed in the 2018 U.S. Classic as well as the National Championship, which helped her to attain the title of 2022’s highest valued woman in college athletics. A sensation on the uneven bars, having scored a 9.875 in her NCAA debut, Dunne has surpassed expectations.

But Olivia is also notable for her 7.6 million followers on TikTok which, in combination with her exceptional performance on the mat led to her inclusion in this past May’s Sports Illustrated issue.

The attention she’s gained from her modeling, especially after appearing in Sports Illustrated, has taken a turn in a different direction, as she now gets asked for autographs from both grown men and younger adults.

Instagram: livvydunne

After her photoshoot on the beach for SI, Dunne went on the Full Send Podcast and explained the experience she has had since her spread, saying, “ever since I did Sports Illustrated, too, there are like 12-year-olds and their dad (asking for photos and autographs), which comes with what I do.”

Dunne continued, “But usually, whenever people come up to me and they’re older, they say it’s for their daughter’s friend’s sister’s brother’s dog.”

“I love meeting all my fans, but especially the girls,” she continued. “They’re always so sweet. The guys are a lot more forward.”

Not only has Dunne received autograph and photo requests, she revealed to the Full Send Podcast that a male has even tattooed her name on himself.

To add to Dunne’s celebrity status, famous personalities like Andrew Tate have slid into her DMs. No doubt the attention will only continue to increase as she becomes more of a household name.