Gymnast Olivia Dunne set to be next big TikTok star after NCAA rule change

Gymnast Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne is set to make it even bigger on TikTok, after an NCAA rule change in several states means it will now be possible for college athletes to profit off their own names.

TikTok has become home to some of the internet’s biggest stars, with Charli D’Amelio at over 100 million followers and Addison Rae not far behind. Each of these creators has gone on to have hugely profitable careers on social media thanks to their popularity, and plenty of people want to follow in their footsteps.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has over a million followers on Instagram, and now four million on TikTok, but up until now college athletes in the United States were unable to take advantage of their own name and likeness through things like sponsorship opportunities.

Now, the NCAA has cleared the way for student-athletes to profit off their own name thanks to a law change across several states.

This means that Livvy will be able to make the most of having an already large following on social media, and as the sponsorships begin to roll in, this could mean that she gets even more popular on the platform quite rapidly.

The Gymnast even got her own billboard to celebrate the change in policy, with the video showing off both her gymnastic skills and popular social media profile. “Dreams are coming true,” she wrote in the caption.

On Instagram she also teased that “big things [are] coming,” so it looks like she’s planning on making the most of the opportunity to use her platform to earn money, be that on TikTok or beyond.

Existing fans are ecstatic for the gymnast, and the news of the NCAA law change has no doubt brought even more followers her way, meaning there’s a good chance she’ll be gaining success at a rapid rate on social media very soon.