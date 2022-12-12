Velvet_7 banned from Twitch again and no one knows why

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Popular Korean streamer Velvet_7 has found herself banned from Twitch once again, and even though it’s only temporary this time, nobody knows why it’s happened.

Whenever Twitch streamers receive a ban from the platform – be it a short 24-hour ban or 30-day suspension – they typically get a reason from the moderation team as to why it’s happened.

In the case of Velvet_7, she’s been banned from Twitch a number of times over and was even banned from the platform for over 18 months for “sharing or engaging in sexually suggestive content or activities.”

She’d regularly campaigned to get the “ridiculous” bans overturned and finally managed to get back on Twitch in October 2021. Since then, Velvet has been suspended from the platform a few times, but they haven’t been as indefinite as her controversial 18-month ban.

Velvet_7 hit with yet another Twitch ban

As of December 12, Velvet_7 been suspended once again though, and she appears to have no idea why despite her stream being taken down while she was live.

According to fans, who have once again registered their dismay at the ban, the streamer was running one of her typical chatting and dancing streams and was abiding by Twitch rules regarding clothing.

Despite that, she’s been banned until December 15. “I will see you guys on Friday. I will miss you,” the streamer tweeted. “Getting banned during stream is extremely bad feeling. I feel depressed but what can I do?”

Velvet noted that she’d still upload the VOD of the stream to YouTube, which could help her case when it comes to getting the suspension cut short.

If it doesn’t break YouTube guidelines, it’s likely in line with Twitch’s as well, but it remains to be seen if that will change anything. As it stands, she’ll be offline for a few days.