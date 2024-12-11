Twitch streamer baffled after Alinity ‘blames’ him for infamous cat-tossing scandal

Rising Twitch streamer MisterArther was left completely stunned after fellow broadcaster Alinity joked that he was the reason for her infamous cat-tossing scandal from years prior.

In 2019, popular Twitch streamer Alinity became the talk of the town after tossing her pet cat, Milo, over her head after he crawled onto her desk as she was playing Apex Legends.

The incident sparked backlash across the net, leading Alinity to be investigated by the SPCA, who found “no malicious intent” in her actions and said her pets appeared “healthy and well.”

Since then, the cat-tossing incident has become somewhat of a meme within the Twitch community. Alinity has shown that she’s able to poke fun of herself over the years, even joking about the ordeal to other broadcasters.

Instagram: misterarther MisterArther (center) won big at the 2024 Streamer Awards – but did you know that he used to play Apex Legends with Alinity back in 2019?

Alinity reveals the “real” reason she tossed her cat in 2019

In fact, she brought up the situation during a stream in December 2024, where she joked that the reason she’d tossed Milo in the first place was because of MisterArther, who used to play Apex with her.

However, she says he had to stop hopping online to focus on school, leaving her high and dry without a reliable teammate — something that left her frustrated.

“When I threw my cat, it was during the time where Arther was back in school and he couldn’t play with me anymore,” she explained. “I was so fed up because I had to play with Nini and Pip. …I literally threw my cat because Arther wasn’t there.

“If Arther was there with me, I would have done so much better. He used to be so good at calming me down and not letting me get stressed. So, it’s technically Arther’s fault that I threw my cat.”

Arther himself appeared totally puzzled by this revelation before breaking out into laughter, admitting that he wasn’t able to play with her as often as she wanted because of his busy schedule.

“Did she just say it’s my f*cking fault that she threw her cat? Oh my god. She’s probably right,” he laughed.

“I’m not even kidding, you guys. You know what’s funny about that? That was literally the timeline when I was playing Apex with her almost every day, but I had a part-time job and I went to university.

“There would literally be days and times where I just could not play because I’m either at work or I’m at university. I don’t have time to just play Apex whenever Alinity wants to. …the TLDR is, I was just busy. It’s not entirely a lie.”

This playful banter follows MisterArther’s big win at the 2024 Streamer Awards, where he took home the award for Rising Star.