xQc accuses Twitch of “undervaluing” him for a decade before signing $100M Kick deal

Streaming star xQc popped off on Twitch in a December 10 broadcast, accusing the company of “undervaluing” him for a “decade” prior to his viral $100M deal with Kick.

In 2023, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel dropped jaws across the internet after revealing that he’d taken a seriously lucrative, non-exclusive deal to stream on Kick to the tune of $100M.

But it wasn’t just the money that prompted him to accept Kick’s offer. Over a year later, the streamer revealed that he felt he wasn’t paid what he was worth by Twitch and wanted to be part of something bigger than himself.

Instagram: xqcow1 xQc is one of the net’s top streamers who famously took a $100M deal to broadcast on Kick in 2023.

xQc blasts Twitch for “undervaluing” him before Kick deal

“Everybody I worked with undervalued me, strung me along and trolled me for almost a f*cking decade,” he said.

“They knew what they were doing the entire time [and said], ‘Dude, double down and work harder, and we’ll give you less than we thought you were going to get, and what everybody else got, and we’re gonna roll you like that.’

“What was the point? I wanted to do something else. I wanted to have another vision, something more than just my own stream. [Something like] a platform. If I own a part of it …and I’m part of something we built, I achieve a goal that I can’t just achieve streaming by myself.”

xQc’s comments come on the heels of an ongoing debate regarding Kick as a platform after prominent streamers Adin Ross and YourRage announced they had left the website to broadcast on Twitch.

Lengyel has been fairly vocal in his support of Kick during this time, blasting Ross and YourRage as “unprofessional” for switching platforms and even getting into a heated debate with the latter over his decision to leave.

xQc also claimed that Kick’s viewership has “never been better” after the two streamers jumped ship, adding more fuel to the fire as the streaming wars continue to rage at the year’s end.

