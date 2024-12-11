Vladimir Kramnik takes legal action over Chess.com ban for “harmful” cheating accusations

Controversial chess GM Vladimir Kramnik has been banned from prize events on Chess.com for six months after continuing to make cheating allegations despite many warnings – but he’s not backing down.

Russian Grandmaster Kramnik is no stranger to cheating controversies, having accused many players of underhanded tactics. This includes rival Hikaru Nakamura, which he disputed by going on a 43-game win streak in blitz chess.

Chess.com has taken action against Kramnik before, suspending him for making claims publicly without evidence and even impersonating another player.

Article continues after ad

Now, he’s been suspended yet again, this time for six months after making more allegations despite warnings to stop.

Kramnik banned yet again after continuing to make cheating accusations

On December 10, Kramnik accused English IM Thomas Rendle of cheating during a Tilted Tuesday event – something that Chess.com took very seriously.

“What a disgrace chesscom allowing such blatant cheaters, 6 out of 6 this amateur, shame on you,” he said with a screenshot of his match against Rendle.

Article continues after ad

Just one day later, Chess.com announced that the Russian player would be suspended from all prized events for six months after making the public accusation.

Article continues after ad

“This is hardly the first instance in which Kramnik has violated our community policy in this way. Over the last year, he has used Chess.com event chats, forums, and most prolifically, X, to publicly question players,” they explained. “We have issued several warnings, and he was already suspended from prize events earlier this year. He has not, however, heeded those warnings.”

Due to these constant accusations, the site decided to suspend Kramnik until June 10, 2025.

Article continues after ad

“Publicly calling into question the credibility of another player is extremely harmful,” they added and encouraged anyone who suspects an opponent of cheating to contact the site’s staff so they can conduct a proper investigation.

Kramnik gets lawyer involved after Chess.com suspension

In response to the ban, Kramnik revealed an email he’d sent to Chess.com, claiming that his lawyer will be sending the site a note to appeal the suspension and prior bans.

Article continues after ad

“We would therefore need an official document from chess.com in all cases of what, in our opinion, were unjustified actions from chess.com preventing me from freely expressing my opinion and leading to a loss of profit,” the email said.

Article continues after ad

The chess GM further requested that all the decisions be sent in an official form, adding that the information is “essential” and in accordance with “legal standards.”

He also claimed to have, “never received any answer after reporting on the platform” and decided he would just let the lawyers talk instead of engaging further.

Thus far, Chess.com hasn’t responded to Kramnik’s legal threat, but we’ll have to see how this situation unfolds.

Article continues after ad

This is hardly the first time chess cheating claims have turned into legal battles. Perhaps most infamously, Hans Niemann, Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru were all involved in a legal scramble after Niemann was accused of cheating in an over-the-board match in 2022.