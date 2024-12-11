Kai Cenat and AMP shock wedding guests by randomly crashing reception   

Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and members of AMP crashed a random wedding reception, shocking fans in attendance

Kai Cenat seemingly can’t keep away from weddings. In November, he hosted and officiated a wedding in his home, and near the end of Mafiathon 2, he surprised newlyweds OfficeDrummer and his wife by paying for their honeymoon.

To top off the holiday wedding season, Cenat and the rest of AMP crashed a random wedding reception in Illinois.

Article continues after ad

Shocked partiers shared videos of their encounter with the Twitch star to their TikTok, making the once-in-a-lifetime moment go viral.

AMP members Fanum, Duke Dennis, ChrisNxtDoor, and Agent joined Cenat as they busted into the wedding reception. During this, Cenat started to break dance and was even recorded giving a speech.

AMP and wedding party hype each other up on dance floor

Once they walked through the doors, some guests instantly recognized the group and applauded their surprise entrance. AMP and the wedding guests even formed a circle on the dance floor and hyped each other up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In one TikTok video shared by a wedding attendee, Cenat chatted with people while being served dinner. Fortunately for the newlyweds, all attention wasn’t taken from them, as the streamers made sure to make their rounds to everyone at the reception.

While fans thought AMP crashing a random wedding party was hilarious, Fanum was the target of a roast after photos of him with a fan went viral.

In the photos, a woman hugged Fanum from behind, making it appear that the AMP member was “pregnant.”

Article continues after ad

“She’s holding Fanum like he’s a bitter baby momma,” joked one on X.

“She’s holding Fanum like he’s going to [pop] out twins soon,” quipped another.

Though Cenat wrapped up his Mafiathon 2 subathon at the end of November, the streamer seems to be on a high following his record-breaking 30-day stream. Fortunately, his fans are on the receiving end of his gratitude.