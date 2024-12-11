FaZe Lacy responds after college student makes final presentation about him

Twitch star FaZe Lacy was left completely baffled after a college student created a detailed presentation about him for his final assignment of the semester.

FaZe Lacy, real name Nick Fosco, has become a major personality on Twitch over the past year, where he streams to the tune of over one million dedicated followers.

After joining FaZe Clan earlier this year, Lacy has made a name for himself thanks to his bombastic personality, hilarious reactions and fake feuds with other creators (mostly other FaZe members).

Article continues after ad

He’s become a big inspiration to his viewers — so much so that one decided to use him as the subject of a presentation for their college course.

X: lacyhimself FaZe Lacy is a popular Twitch streamer who went viral in late 2024 for his year-long weight loss journey.

College student goes viral for presentation about FaZe Lacy

A two-minute video going viral on X shows the student breaking down Lacy’s profession as a top broadcaster, detailing his content, recruitment to FaZe and his year-long weight loss journey, which went viral in December 2024 following FaZe’s big wins at the Streamer Awards.

Article continues after ad

“He’s very down to earth and authentic,” the student said. “He brings a lot of humor and energy to the streams, which keeps his fans entertained and laughing. …he’s made a big impact on the youth. He’s inspired a generation by showing how you can be yourself and create content.”

Article continues after ad

In his post, the student — going by the name ‘Luka’ — said that his professor gave him a 94% on the assignment, crediting the streamer for helping him “pass the class” because of the presentation.

The video took social media by storm and eventually reached Lacy himself, who replied with a shocked, “WTF?”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time an influencer has been used in an educational setting. Earlier this year, an elementary school teacher went viral for using Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum as examples in a math lesson, where she used the internet-famous slang term ‘Fanum Tax’ to teach her students about subtraction.

Article continues after ad