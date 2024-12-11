Jake Paul called out by Mike Tyson rival who wants to actually “test” him

Jake Paul has been called out by a boxing legend who has also fought Mike Tyson, and he’s also responded to Tommy Fury’s most recent call out.

After scoring a win over ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in November, Jake Paul has been called out by a laundry list of different fighters. That includes a number of current fighters and champions like Artur Bierberv, Daniel Dubois, Gervonta Davis, and even Ryan Garica. The ‘Problem Child’ isn’t lacking offers.

There are plenty who are in a similar situation to Tyson, having been retired for some time and looking for a chance to shut down the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Carl Froch has led the charge on that front, offering to fight Jake with one arm tied behind his back.

However, now another former boxer has thrown their hat into the ring, and it’s someone who Tyson actually defeated.

Roy Jones Jr wants to “test” Jake Paul in boxing fight

That’s right, Roy Jones Jr. has said he’d like to get into the ring with Jake and mix it up with the 27-year-old.

“I don’t think Mike checked his chin at all,” the former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion told TMZ Sports. “So, I wouldn’t mind having a shot to see if I could get to his chin, to test his chin.

“He takes the shot, cool. Or if he can catch me before I can get to his chin, cool. But I would definitely like a shot to get in there and shoot at his chin, you know?”

Jake Paul responds to Tommy Fury’s callout for 2025 rematch

The 55-year-old isn’t the only fighter to make an offer to Jake recently. His longtime rival, Tommy Fury, said he’d be up for a rematch if a “serious” offer was on the table.

Jake hit back at Tommy’s callout, claiming he “ran away” from an offer worth $8 million.

“What an absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN, and still can’t call a shot without your dad. GTFOH.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer had been slated to transition into MMA after fighting Tyson. With so many boxing offers on the table, that might yet have to wait.