Chili’s and Applebee’s trade shots in viral feud over restaurant deals

Chili’s and Applebee’s got into a heated exchange on X over their current meal deals. Many foodies sided with the Tex-Mex restaurant, solely for how delicious its Triple Dipper is.

Chili’s and Applebee’s are two of the most popular chain restaurants in the US. While some would argue that one is better than the other, their similarities have kept them in close competition with each other.

In 2022, Chili’s launched their ‘3 For Me’ $10.99 meal, which includes an appetizer of either bottomless chips and salsa, a house salad, or a cup of soup. It also comes with unlimited soft drinks and an entree option. Some of these include the Big Smasher Burger, an Oldtimer with Cheese, or a Crispy Chicken sandwich.

Premium options of the 3 For Me deal also include the Triple Dipper as an appetizer option as well as several different entrees, including Cajun Shrimp Pasta, 6oz Classic Sirloin, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla, and more.

As for Applebee’s, they launched their ‘Really Big Meal’ deal for $9.99 in November. This includes a soft drink, fries, and either the Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger or Big Cluckin’ Chicken Sandwich.

With both restaurants offering a meal in the same price range, the two chains seemed to have become tangled — and not in a good way.

Chili’s tells Applebee’s to @ them next time they call them out on X

On December 6, Applebee’s fired shots at Chili’s on X, calling them out for having an inferior meal deal. “$9.99 The Really Big Meal Deal >>>>> that other $10.99 deal.”

Chili’s came back strong, too, telling Applebee’s to tag them next time if they were going to talk about them. From there, the tweet exchange got pretty serious.

“@ us next time… don’t forget, our 3 for $10.99 comes with bottomless drinks, UNLIMITED chips and salsa, and a Big Smasher with fries. Y’all could literally never,” Chili’s said.

Applebee’s then responded, “Sounds like someone is overcompensating… should be a crime to call something that small and sans bacon a Big Smasher.”

Customers of the two restaurants also weighed in on the viral feud, with many siding with Chili’s, mostly in part to their Triple Dipper.

“They could never do what the Chili’s Triple Dipper has done for me,” tweeted one.

“My GOAT Chili’s,” wrote another.

“Standing in business,” added a third about the Tex-Mex restaurant.

While Chili’s and Applebee’s might still be going at it until the end of time, they both continue to release new menu items. Most recently, Chili’s went viral for their Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks. Though they aren’t on the menu, customers have flocked to the restaurant to try them after millions posted about how incredible they were.