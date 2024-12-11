Influencer arrested after using ‘abandoned’ daughter to promote fake delivery scheme 

A Chinese influencer with over 400K followers on social media was arrested for disguising himself as a food delivery driver in despair with his infant child.

An influencer known as ‘qianyibaobei’ on popular Chinese social media accounts Douyin and Kuaishou was arrested for posing as a food delivery driver.

The influencer, whose surname is Yu, reportedly dressed as a delivery driver for the food app Meituan, even ordering an outfit online for his disguise. However, he was never actually employed by the delivery app.

What’s more, he brought his infant daughter along with him on deliveries and told customers that the mom abandoned both of them, leaving him as a single father.

He claimed he and his child were without the proper life necessities in hopes of gaining as many tips as possible from customers he delivered to.

Yu asked customers to like and follow him on his social media accounts.

Police report Yu “lives happily” with mother of their daughter

On December 3, police reported that the influencer was actually a fraud and “lives happily” with the mother of his daughter.

After he was arrested, Yu was charged for disturbing public order. The repercussions of his crime are unknown. However, according to China’s Public Security Administration Punishment Law, intentionally spreading rumors to the public can result in up to 10 days in jail and a 500-yuan fine, equivalent to $70 in US currency.

During his delivery shtick, Yu reportedly asked delivery customers to like and follow his social media accounts, which are followed by 400K users.

Despite being a united family with the mother of his child, some of his online videos with his daughter had the caption, “She does not have a mother.”

Yu isn’t the only influencer to have a recent run-in with the police, either. In October, Ashley Grayson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiring someone to kill an internet rival. And in November, Marlena Velez was arrested twice for stealing from Target.