Twitch streamer rushed to emergency room after fainting twice live

Twitch streamer Elina sparked concern from her viewers after passing out during a broadcast. She has since responded to the incident, revealing that she’d hurt herself and went to a hospital.

Elina is a Swedish Twitch streamer with over 66,000 followers. On December 10, 2024, she was playing through Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in full Indy cosplay when she started to exhibit worrying symptoms.

The streamer appeared to be ill, closing her eyes and holding her head in one hand before she completely lost consciousness, falling backward with her upper body nearly completely out of her gaming chair.

Her body started twitching before she woke up, visibly shocked by what had happened.

“Oh my god,” she whispered.

She attempted to continue the stream but ended up fainting a second time before ending the broadcast and heading to the emergency room.

Twitch streamer injured after fainting from low blood pressure

Elina addressed the matter in a tweet on December 11, where she explained that she was suffering from low blood pressure, which had caused her fainting spell.

“It was scary and it looks scary on stream, so sorry about that,” she wrote. “Spent last night at the doctors and turns out I have extremely low blood pressure, and the sudden bp drop made me just suddenly peace out two times after each other.”

She went on to explain that she’d hit her face on her side table and injured her lower body falling out of her chair, but is otherwise alright and monitoring her condition in the interim.

However, she also says that she’s been suffering from dizzy spells “multiple times” this year, and admitted that she might have to go back to the doctor for further tests.

Viewers were incredibly concerned for the streamer, sending her good thoughts after her day-long break playing Indiana Jones, which she used to rest up and recover.

Elina, for her part, is taking things in stride, joking that she’d ended her previous stream “with a bang” in her return on December 11.

Elina isn’t the only streamer to have injured themselves during a broadcast. League of Legends streamer ‘Thebausffs’ also knocked himself on the head hard enough to draw blood during a stream in July, forcing him to end the broadcast early to go to the hospital.